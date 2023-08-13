Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “3 Ninjas”

What’s better than one ninja? Three ninjas. In the latest film from the Touchstone Pictures vault we look back at the kicktastic 3 Ninjas.

The Plot

Rocky, Colt, and Tum Tum have learned the ancient art of being a ninja thanks to their vacation with their grandfather. But, when they return home their father, an FBI agent, is not interested. He is too busy pursuing a criminal named Snyder.

At school, the kids must learn to not use their ninja skills against the bullies, but that changes when Snyder attacks the house, and tries to kidnap the three boys. Together, they challenge the forces of Snyder.

The boys aren’t alone. Their Grandpa has come to the city to help. He and Snyder are rivals and with a final battle on Snyder’s ship, young and old will work together to defeat the evil of Snyder, and maybe the boy’s dad will finally see the value of their ninja skills.

The Good

The movie is silly, but it has a good story about brothers banding together to help their family.

The ninja moves are cool.

The Bad and the Ugly

The movie is silly. This is a product of the 1990s that attracted the interest of kids, (I know I saw the film in the theatres and wanted to be a ninja) and it would never be a hit in today’s market. A movie like this would never make it to the theatres.

The story, while noble in showing family bonding, is cliché.

Beyond the Film Facts

The three young leads, Max Slade, Chad Power, and Michael Treanor were all nominated for a Young Artist Award in 1993 for Young Ensemble Cast.

Snyder’s escape in the helicopter sees Sam Douglas fire nine shots at him with a six-shot pistol. I guess they forgot that he needed to reload.

Disney was worried about the violence in the film and how it would hurt the chance of securing a PG rating. Cartoon sound effects were used with punches and kicks and some editing helped gain a more family friendly rating.

When the film was released in theatres it featured the animated short ‘Petal to the Medal’.

The film was a surprise hit and led to increases in attendance for kids’ karate classes.

The film is called 3 Ninjas but the martial arts style on display throughout the picture is karate.

The three sequels that followed this film were released by TriStar Pictures.

The Streamy Award

{The following four categories are based on a Film Reel scale.

1 Reel-Bored and Killing Time, 2 Reels-When You Have Some Time, 3 Reels-Make Some Time, 4 Reels-Big Screen Event}

3 Ninjas isn’t a bad movie. It’s funny, silly, action packed, and overall, free from blood and guts violence. Kids will love it, adults who saw the film as a kid will enjoy the trip down memory lane, but don’t be in a rush to watch this movie.

3 Ninjas gets a 1 Reel rating. If you are bored and have nothing to do, check out this blast from the past.

Cast and Crew

Victor Wong as Grandpa

Michael Treanor as Rocky

Max Slade as Colt

Chad Power as Tum Tum

Rand Kingsley as Snyder

Alan McRae as Sam Douglas

Directed by Jon Turteltaub

Produced by Touchstone Pictures / Sheen Productions / Global Venture Hollywood

Release Date: August 7, 1992

Budget: $6.5 million

Box Office Gross

Domestic: $29,000,301

