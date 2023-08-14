TV Recap — “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” – Season 4, Episode 4 “Trick or Treat”

In the words of Marla Mindelle as Celine Dion, it’s “so spooky scary” at East High as Halloween arrives. Now, there aren’t normal jump scares in the horror movie sense. Instead, there are emotionally traumatic moments of dread. Think more Hereditary than Paranormal Activity.

Ricky wants to be in charge of telling Gina that she is being replaced with Dani in HSM3. Gina wants to be in charge of telling Ricky that Mack wants to start a fake relationship for publicity. I want to be in charge of telling both of them that these are two awful ideas that will end badly, but what do I know?!

Gina hosts a Halloween party in her chic attic space (Rented out from a local nun, no less. It’s giving Katy Perry.) and the whole gang arrives. Amidst the hustle and bustle of Halloween night, the two have many a false start to reveal their big news. As a rule, both of them are in rough positions, but add in the bummer of having to tell each other bad news on a holiday and you’ve got yourself a bucket of disappointment. (Big “I got a quarter! I got a stick of gum! I got a rock.” Energy)

It’s the shortest episode of the season so far, mostly because it’s filled with quick asides centered around the duo’s news delivery issues. Eventually, Mack and Dani both show up. Both are vapid, insufferable, and trying too hard to resemble that of a normal human being. Shockingly, it does not work. While they try to take over the conversation, they both let slip the big news. Ricky and Gina are both, understandably, shocked.

However, something sweet comes out of the avalanche of reveals. Ricky and Gina publicly announce that they are dating. The rest of the Wildcats are thrilled, as am I, and it seems like they’ll be able to wade through the mess. Yet, when Gina’s mom pops in and Gina calls Ricky a “close friend,” he is heartbroken. Gina is covering Ricky up to her mom and considering a fake relationship? It seems that Ricky would’ve been able to handle one or the other, but both thrown at him are too much to handle. Ricky skateboards home and asks Gina for a moment to breathe.

Ricky arrives home to Miss Jenn quietly leaving, as she has just broken up with Ricky’s dad. They were both on different paths, along with Ricky’s dad being a bad listener, so they amicably call it quits. Of course, Miss Jenn has become an essential part of Ricky’s life, so he spills about how tumultuous his night has been. Miss Jenn decides to keep the break-up a secret and goes to leave. Ricky quickly stops and asks for a college letter of recommendation and thanks Miss Jenn for “seeing” him. Y’all, one single tear ran down my face like I was in an awards bait biopic. I don’t think I’m going to cope when this show ends.

Extra Credit:

Maddox and Ashlyn are so close to a kiss after a beautiful duet, so I beg Big Red to hurry up so we can all be on the same page. Big Red and Ashlyn can be civil and break-up so we can get these iconic girls together. Cool? Cool.

Seb finally begins a conversation with Carlos because…he cheated on HIM. The cheek

The zombie musical number to open the episode? A new yearly Halloween must watch. Move over Hocus Pocus, something else is being added to the watchlist.

Ashlyn dresses as Hot Eleanor Roosevelt and Ricky breaks the fourth wall as he spits in Mack's punch. I love art.