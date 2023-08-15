Everything Coming to Hulu in September 2023

Hulu has revealed all of its September 2023 new additions, including Season 4 of The Kardashians, the new drama series The Other Black Girl, and the original film No One Will Save You. See everything that’s coming and going this September.
Hulu Originals
Never Let Him Go: Complete Docuseries (ABC News Studios) – September 6
In 1988, Scott Johnson, a gay American mathematician, was found dead beneath a cliff in Sydney, Australia. Steve Johnson, Scott’s brother, would spend the next 35 years trying to solve the mystery of Scott’s death. He could have never imagined the tinderbox he would crack open—a wave of anti-gay violence, homophobia, and fear that cast a shadow for decades. “Never Let Him Go” delves into Scott Johnson’s extraordinary life and mysterious death, and Steve’s dogged, multi-decade quest for justice.
The Other Black Girl: Complete Season 1 – September 13
“The Other Black Girl” follows Nella, an editorial assistant, who is tired of being the only Black girl at Wagner Books so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 7 – September 14
As the threat of Buzzsaw looms over Rakke town, the Riders must get the Book of Dragons out of his malicious hands to protect dragonkind. Sledkin’s dragonsite operation uncovers a new realm along with the formidable Glass Caster dragon. As tensions rise in Dragon Club the heroes must band together to become stronger than ever, as riders and friends.
No One Will Save You: Film Premiere – September 22
“No One Will Save You” introduces Brynn Adams (Kaitlyn Dever), a creative and talented young woman who’s been alienated from her community. Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up—until she’s awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders. What follows is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past.
iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream – September 22-23
For the first time, Hulu will serve as the Official Streaming Destination of the iHeartRadio Music Festival. Performances will be livestreamed exclusively to all Hulu subscribers at no additional cost, and highlights will be available on demand on Hulu in the weeks following the event. This year’s epic weekend will feature sets by Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Thirty Seconds to Mars and more. The full line-up and tune-in information will be shared in the coming weeks.
Love in Fairhope: Complete Season 1 – September 27
“Love in Fairhope” is the first-of-its-kind real-life romantic drama, following five generations of women navigating life and love in the picturesque small town of Fairhope, Alabama. In this community, everyone knows everyone else’s business, but no one knows where hopelessly romantic dreams, passions and inspiration will take them all.
The Kardashians: Season 4 Premiere – September 28
The cameras are back with all access to the personal and private lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. From second chances and new beginnings to unexpected blessings, they continue to bare it all together, a reminder that the most beautiful part of life is family.
New On Hulu in September
September 1
- Once Upon a Time: Complete Series (Disney)
- One Piece: Complete Seasons 9-10 (DUBBED) (Toei)
- 27 Dresses
- A Good Day to Die Hard | 2013
- A Knight's Tale | 2001
- An Education | 2009
- Bend It Like Beckham | 2003
- Breaking Up | 1997
- Chronicle | 2012
- Conan the Barbarian | 2011
- The Deep End Of The Ocean | 1999
- The Devil Wears Prada | 2006
- Don't Be Afraid of the Dark | 2011
- Double Platinum | 1999
- Dragonball: Evolution | 2009
- Easy Virtue | 2009
- Evil Dead | 2013
- The Experiment | 2010
- The Good Son | 1993
- The Grudge 2 | 2006
- Hail Caesar! | 2016
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs | 2009
- Johnson Family Vacation | 2004
- Just Married | 2003
- Killers | 2010
- Larry Crowne | 2011
- The Last King of Scotland | 2006
- The Lego Movie | 2014
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part | 2019
- The Lego Ninjago Movie | 2017
- Little Fockers | 2010
- Meet the Fockers | 2004
- Meet the Parents | 2000
- Melancholia | 2011
- Moving On | 2022
- The Omen | 2006
- The Possession | 2012
- Raising Arizona | 1987
- Robin Hood | 2018
- Seven | 1995
- Simulant | 2023
- Sin City: A Dame to Kill For | 2014
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby | 2006
- The Transporter | 2002
- Transporter 2 | 2002
- Transporter 3 | 2008
- True Lies | 1994
- We Bought a Zoo | 2011
- Wedding Crashers | 2005
- Wild Hogs | 2007
September 3
- The Menu | 2022
- Ready Player One | 2018
September 4
- The Banshees of Inisherin | 2022
September 6
September 7
- The 9/11 Conspiracies: Fact or Fiction (A&E)
- 9/11: Escape From the Towers (A&E)
- 9/11: Four Flights (A&E)
- 9/11: I Was There (A&E)
- 9/11: Inside Air Force One (A&E)
- 9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93 (A&E)
- Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing (A&E)
- LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad 2023: Complete Season 1 (ABC)
- My So Called Simple Life: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Zombie House Flipping: Complete Seasons 3-4 (A&E)
- Taurus | 2022
September 8
- 97 Minutes | 2023
- The Friendship Game | 2022
September 9
- Mad Max: Fury Road | 2015
September 10
- Corsage | 2022
September 11
- That's So Raven: Complete Series (Disney)
September 13
- FX's Welcome to Wrexham: Season 2 Premiere (FX Productions)
- The Magic Flute | 2022
September 14
- Court Cam: Complete Season 5 (A&E)
- Girl in the Closet (A&E)
- Montecito: Dance Wives of California: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Phrogging: Hider in My House: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Top Shot: Complete Seasons 1-2 (A&E)
September 15
- The Burning Plain | 2008
- Europa Report | 2013
- Frontera | 2014
- The Good Doctor | 2011
- I Melt With You | 2011
- Love, Simon | 2018
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure | 2018
- Robots | 2023
- Two Lovers | 2008
- The Wrecking Crew | 2008
- World's Greatest Dad | 2009
September 16
- Buffaloed | 2019
September 18
- Bad Axe | 2022
- Men in Black: International | 2019
September 20
- I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)
- Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)
- Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)
September 21
- FX's American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 1 Premiere (FX)
- Forged in Fire: Complete Season 5 & 9 (A&E)
- Sleeping with a Killer: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- The Real SVU: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the Truth (A&E)
- UFOs: The White House Files (A&E)
- UFOs: Top Secret Alien Files (A&E)
- Sanctuary | 2022
September 22
- Law & Order: SVU: Complete Season 24 (NBC)
September 23
- The Almond and the Seahorse | 2022
- What’s Love Got to Do With It? | 2022
September 25
- Krapopolis: Series Premiere (Fox)
September 26
- Kitchen Nightmares: Season 8 Premiere (Fox)
- Special Forces: World's Toughest Test: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)
September 27
September 28
- The Masked Singer: Season 10 Premiere (Fox)
- Snake Oil: Series Premiere (Fox)
- Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (A&E)
- Rachael Ray's Italian Dream Home: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- Storage Wars: Complete Seasons 1-2 (A&E)
- Surviving Marriage: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- They Took Our Child: We Got Her Back: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
- The Accountant | 2016
September 29
- Hell's Kitchen: Season 22 Premiere (Fox)
- Lego Masters: Season 4 Premiere (Fox)
- RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 10
- Sweetwater | 2023
Leaving Hulu in September
September 1
- This Means War | 2010
September 4
- You’re Not You | 2014
September 8
- Wild Horses | 2015
September 10
- Dirty Weekend | 2015
- In Dubious Battle | 2016
September 11
- Blackfish | 2013
- The Grand Seduction | 2013
September 14
- 360 | 2011
- Life Partners | 2014
September 15
- The Full Monty | 2007
September 22
- Paris Can Wait | 2017
- Summer DaysSummer Nights | 2021
- Wrath of Man | 2021
September 23
- One Shot | 2021
- Skyfire | 2021
September 29
- The Grand Budapest Hotel | 2014
September 30
- A Good Year | 2006
- Alien | 1979
- Alien 3 | 1992
- Alien Resurrection | 1997
- Aliens | 1986
- All the Right Moves | 1983
- The Answer Man | 2009
- Attack The Block | 2011
- Bachelor Party | 1984
- Bachelorette | 2012
- Bandidas | 2006
- Bottle Rocket | 1996
- Brigsby Bear | 2017
- The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy | 2000
- Brother | 2001
- Bruno | 2009
- Celeste and Jesse Forever | 2012
- Center Stage | 2000
- Center Stage: Turn It Up | 2008
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory | 2005
- City Of Joy | 1992
- Cocktail | 1988
- The Covenant | 2006
- The Croods | 2013
- Deja Vu | 2006
- The Descendants | 2011
- The Devil Has a Name | 2019
- Die Hard | 1988
- Die Hard: With a Vengeance | 1995
- Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead | 1991
- El Chicano | 2018
- Elysium | 2013
- Ender's Game | 2013
- Father of the Bride | 1991
- Father of the Bride II | 1995
- Flicka | 2006
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall | 2008
- The Guardian | 2006
- Here Comes The Boom | 2012
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey | 2012
- The Hulk | 2003
- I Know What You Did Last Summer | 1997
- The Internship | 2013
- Joy Ride | 2001
- Jumpin' Jack Flash | 1986
- Kick-Ass | 2010
- Killing Gunther | 2017
- King Kong | 2005
- Lol | 2011
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers | 2002
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King | 2003
- Made of Honor | 2008
- The Man Who Knew Too Little | 1997
- Maudie | 2017
- Metro | 1997
- The Monuments Men | 2014
- Mortal Kombat | 2021
- Mrs. Doubtfire | 1993
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend | 2006
- No Eres Tu Soy Yo | 2011
- The Omen | 2006
- The Perfect Storm | 2000
- Phone Booth | 2003
- Pompeii | 2014
- Real Steel | 2011
- Red Tails | 2012
- Rio | 2011
- Shanghai Knights | 2003
- Shanghai Noon | 2000
- St. Elmo's Fire | 1985
- Step Brothers | 2008
- Tim's Vermeer | 2014
- Total Recall | 2012
- Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail | 2009
- The Walk | 2015
- The Weekend | 2019
- We're The Millers | 2013
- What Happens in Vegas | 2008
- What's Love Got To Do With It | 1993
- Whiplash | 2014
- Wild Things | 1998
