Everything Coming to Hulu in September 2023

Hulu has revealed all of its September 2023 new additions, including Season 4 of The Kardashians, the new drama series The Other Black Girl, and the original film No One Will Save You. See everything that’s coming and going this September.

Hulu Originals

Never Let Him Go: Complete Docuseries (ABC News Studios) – September 6

In 1988, Scott Johnson, a gay American mathematician, was found dead beneath a cliff in Sydney, Australia. Steve Johnson, Scott’s brother, would spend the next 35 years trying to solve the mystery of Scott’s death. He could have never imagined the tinderbox he would crack open—a wave of anti-gay violence, homophobia, and fear that cast a shadow for decades. “Never Let Him Go” delves into Scott Johnson’s extraordinary life and mysterious death, and Steve’s dogged, multi-decade quest for justice.

The Other Black Girl: Complete Season 1 – September 13

“The Other Black Girl” follows Nella, an editorial assistant, who is tired of being the only Black girl at Wagner Books so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 7 – September 14

As the threat of Buzzsaw looms over Rakke town, the Riders must get the Book of Dragons out of his malicious hands to protect dragonkind. Sledkin’s dragonsite operation uncovers a new realm along with the formidable Glass Caster dragon. As tensions rise in Dragon Club the heroes must band together to become stronger than ever, as riders and friends.

No One Will Save You: Film Premiere – September 22

“No One Will Save You” introduces Brynn Adams (Kaitlyn Dever), a creative and talented young woman who’s been alienated from her community. Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up—until she’s awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders. What follows is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past.

iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream – September 22-23

For the first time, Hulu will serve as the Official Streaming Destination of the iHeartRadio Music Festival. Performances will be livestreamed exclusively to all Hulu subscribers at no additional cost, and highlights will be available on demand on Hulu in the weeks following the event. This year’s epic weekend will feature sets by Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Thirty Seconds to Mars and more. The full line-up and tune-in information will be shared in the coming weeks.

Love in Fairhope: Complete Season 1 – September 27

“Love in Fairhope” is the first-of-its-kind real-life romantic drama, following five generations of women navigating life and love in the picturesque small town of Fairhope, Alabama. In this community, everyone knows everyone else’s business, but no one knows where hopelessly romantic dreams, passions and inspiration will take them all.

The Kardashians: Season 4 Premiere – September 28

The cameras are back with all access to the personal and private lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. From second chances and new beginnings to unexpected blessings, they continue to bare it all together, a reminder that the most beautiful part of life is family.

New On Hulu in September

September 1

Once Upon a Time

One Piece: Complete Seasons 9-10 (DUBBED) (Toei)

27 Dresses

A Good Day to Die Hard | 2013

A Knight's Tale | 2001

An Education | 2009

Bend It Like Beckham | 2003

Breaking Up | 1997

Chronicle | 2012

Conan the Barbarian | 2011

The Deep End Of The Ocean | 1999

The Devil Wears Prada | 2006

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark | 2011

Double Platinum | 1999

Dragonball: Evolution | 2009

Easy Virtue | 2009

Evil Dead | 2013

The Experiment | 2010

The Good Son | 1993

The Grudge 2 | 2006

Hail Caesar! | 2016

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs | 2009

Johnson Family Vacation | 2004

Just Married | 2003

Killers | 2010

Larry Crowne | 2011

The Last King of Scotland | 2006

The Lego Movie | 2014

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part | 2019

The Lego Ninjago Movie | 2017

Little Fockers | 2010

Meet the Fockers | 2004

Meet the Parents | 2000

Melancholia | 2011

Moving On | 2022

The Omen | 2006

The Possession | 2012

Raising Arizona | 1987

Robin Hood | 2018

Seven | 1995

Simulant | 2023

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For | 2014

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby | 2006

The Transporter | 2002

Transporter 2 | 2002

Transporter 3 | 2008

True Lies | 1994

We Bought a Zoo | 2011

Wedding Crashers | 2005

Wild Hogs | 2007

September 3

The Menu | 2022

Ready Player One | 2018

September 4

September 6

Never Let Him Go: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

September 7

The 9/11 Conspiracies: Fact or Fiction (A&E)

9/11: Escape From the Towers (A&E)

9/11: Four Flights (A&E)

9/11: I Was There (A&E)

9/11: Inside Air Force One (A&E)

9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93 (A&E)

Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing (A&E)

LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad 2023: Complete Season 1 (ABC)

My So Called Simple Life: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Seasons 3-4 (A&E)

Taurus | 2022

September 8

97 Minutes | 2023

The Friendship Game | 2022

September 9

Mad Max: Fury Road | 2015

September 10

Corsage | 2022

September 11

That's So Raven: Complete Series (Disney)

September 13

The Other Black Girl: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

FX

The Magic Flute | 2022

September 14

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 7 (Hulu Original)

Court Cam: Complete Season 5 (A&E)

Girl in the Closet (A&E)

Montecito: Dance Wives of California: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Phrogging: Hider in My House: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Top Shot: Complete Seasons 1-2 (A&E)

September 15

The Burning Plain | 2008

Europa Report | 2013

Frontera | 2014

The Good Doctor

I Melt With You | 2011

Love, Simon | 2018

Maze Runner: The Death Cure | 2018

Robots | 2023

Two Lovers | 2008

The Wrecking Crew | 2008

World's Greatest Dad | 2009

September 16

Buffaloed | 2019

September 18

Bad Axe | 2022

Men in Black: International | 2019

September 20

I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

Name That Tune: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)

September 21

FX's American Horror Story

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 5 & 9 (A&E)

Sleeping with a Killer: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The Real SVU: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the Truth (A&E)

UFOs: The White House Files (A&E)

UFOs: Top Secret Alien Files (A&E)

Sanctuary | 2022

September 22

No One Will Save You: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream (Only on Hulu)

Law & Order: SVU: Complete Season 24 (NBC)

September 23

iHeartRadio Music Festival: Livestream (Only on Hulu)

The Almond and the Seahorse | 2022

What’s Love Got to Do With It? | 2022

September 25

Krapopolis: Series Premiere (Fox)

September 26

Kitchen Nightmares: Season 8 Premiere (Fox)

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

September 27

Love in Fairhope: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

September 28

The Kardashians: Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Masked Singer: Season 10 Premiere (Fox)

Snake Oil: Series Premiere (Fox)

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (A&E)

Rachael Ray's Italian Dream Home: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Storage Wars: Complete Seasons 1-2 (A&E)

Surviving Marriage: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

They Took Our Child: We Got Her Back: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The Accountant | 2016

September 29

Hell's Kitchen: Season 22 Premiere (Fox)

Lego Masters: Season 4 Premiere (Fox)

RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 10

Sweetwater | 2023

Leaving Hulu in September

September 1

This Means War | 2010

September 4

You’re Not You | 2014

September 8

Wild Horses | 2015

September 10

Dirty Weekend | 2015

In Dubious Battle | 2016

September 11

Blackfish | 2013

The Grand Seduction | 2013

September 14

360 | 2011

Life Partners | 2014

September 15

September 22

Paris Can Wait | 2017

Summer DaysSummer Nights | 2021

Wrath of Man | 2021

September 23

One Shot | 2021

Skyfire | 2021

September 29

The Grand Budapest Hotel | 2014

September 30

A Good Year | 2006

Alien | 1979

Alien 3 | 1992

Alien Resurrection | 1997

Aliens | 1986

All the Right Moves | 1983

The Answer Man | 2009

Attack The Block | 2011

Bachelor Party | 1984

Bachelorette | 2012

Bandidas | 2006

Bottle Rocket | 1996

Brigsby Bear | 2017

The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy | 2000

Brother | 2001

Bruno | 2009

Celeste and Jesse Forever | 2012

Center Stage | 2000

Center Stage: Turn It Up | 2008

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory | 2005

City Of Joy | 1992

Cocktail | 1988

The Covenant | 2006

The Croods | 2013

Deja Vu | 2006

The Descendants | 2011

The Devil Has a Name | 2019

Die Hard | 1988

Die Hard: With a Vengeance | 1995

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead | 1991

El Chicano | 2018

Elysium | 2013

Ender's Game | 2013

Father of the Bride | 1991

Father of the Bride II | 1995

Flicka | 2006

Forgetting Sarah Marshall | 2008

The Guardian | 2006

Here Comes The Boom | 2012

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey | 2012

The Hulk | 2003

I Know What You Did Last Summer | 1997

The Internship | 2013

Joy Ride | 2001

Jumpin' Jack Flash | 1986

Kick-Ass | 2010

Killing Gunther | 2017

King Kong | 2005

Lol | 2011

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers | 2002

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King | 2003

Made of Honor | 2008

The Man Who Knew Too Little | 1997

Maudie | 2017

Metro | 1997

The Monuments Men | 2014

Mortal Kombat | 2021

Mrs. Doubtfire | 1993

My Super Ex-Girlfriend | 2006

No Eres Tu Soy Yo | 2011

The Omen | 2006

The Perfect Storm | 2000

Phone Booth | 2003

Pompeii | 2014

Real Steel | 2011

Red Tails | 2012

Rio | 2011

Shanghai Knights | 2003

Shanghai Noon | 2000

St. Elmo's Fire | 1985

Step Brothers | 2008

Tim's Vermeer | 2014

Total Recall | 2012

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail | 2009

The Walk | 2015

The Weekend | 2019

We're The Millers | 2013

What Happens in Vegas | 2008

What's Love Got To Do With It | 1993

Whiplash | 2014

Wild Things | 1998

