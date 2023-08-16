Brand-New Mickey and Minnie Mouse Preschool Toys for Fall 2023 from Just Play – Dancing Plush, Dino Safari, and More!

Just Play and Disney Junior bring new, innovative ways for kids to connect with Mickey and Minnie Mouse through a collection of brand-new toys inspired by the shows Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Mickey Mouse Funhouse, and Minnie’s Bow-Toons. Best of all, they encourage kids to get up and move with two dancing plush, a play set ideal for small hands, and a pretend play toy. And these all arrive just in time for the upcoming holiday season.
DISNEY JUNIOR MINNIE MOUSE BUTTERFLY BALLERINA PLUSH
- This interactive Minnie Mouse plush doll features lights, sounds, and motion.
- Minnie Mouse says phrases like "Come on, let's dance together!" and sings the song “Just Like a Butterfly” from Minnie’s Bow-Toons.
- Press the light-up butterfly on Minnie’s chest and bow to activate her movement, lights, and sounds.
- The tulle skirt spins and her bow light’s up.
- The Minnie Mouse Butterfly Ballerina Plush doll is 15 inches tall.
- Hidden wheels allow Minnie Mouse to spin on smooth surfaces.
- Ages 3+, SRP $39.99 at Amazon, Target, and Walmart.
DISNEY JUNIOR MICKEY MOUSE HOT DIGGITY DANCE MICKEY
- Dance along with Mickey and play two games with the new Hot Diggity Dance Mickey plush toy.
- Press Mickey’s left hand to activate music, motion, and phrases.
- Mickey sings the “Hot Dog Song” from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, and says phrases like "C'mon, see if you can match my moves!"
- This toy also comes with two games, "Freeze Dance" and "What’s That Sound?"
- Mickey wiggles, sways, moves his arms, and spins.
- The Hot Diggity Dance Mickey plush doll is 15 inches tall.
- Hidden wheels allow Minnie Mouse to spin on smooth surfaces.
- Ages 3+, SRP $39.99 at Amazon, Target, and Walmart.
DISNEY JUNIOR MICKEY MOUSE FUNHOUSE ROARIN’ SAFARI DINO
- Inspired by the brand-new Mickey Mouse Funhouse “Dino Safari” special, this playset comes with an interactive dinosaur plus figurines of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Donald Duck.
- Press the lever on the dinosaur’s back to open and close its mouth, which activates roaring sounds and phrases from Mickey Mouse like "Look out, pal!"
- Stomp the dinosaurs' feet to hear additional sound effects.
- This kid-powered dinosaur has hidden wheels that roll.
- The dinosaur is 16 inches long and 11 inches tall, while each poseable figure stands 3 inches tall.
- Ages 3+, SRP $34.99 at Amazon, Target, and Walmart
- Additional “Dino Safari” toys include additional poseable figures and the Dino Safari Rover toy vehicle, sold separately.
DISNEY JUNIOR MINNIE MOUSE SWEETS & TREATS ICE CREAM CART
- Kids can pretend to sell ice cream to their friends from this Minnie Mouse Sweets & Treats Ice Cream Cart.
- Toddlers can push around the rolling ice cream cart, which also serves as a storage device for the 40 pieces included.
- Six flavors of toy ice cream scoops can be mixed and matched to create cones and bowls, with a toy scooper to stack them with.
- There’s also a toy milkshake maker and popsicles.
- The register makes sounds when the pretend credit card is swiped, with additional music and phrases activated at the press of a button, like Minnie Mouse saying "What a perfect day for ice cream!"
- The rolling ice cream cart stands 25 inches tall.
- Ages 3+, SRP $49.99 at Target.
