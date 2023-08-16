Brand-New Mickey and Minnie Mouse Preschool Toys for Fall 2023 from Just Play – Dancing Plush, Dino Safari, and More!

Just Play and Disney Junior bring new, innovative ways for kids to connect with Mickey and Minnie Mouse through a collection of brand-new toys inspired by the shows Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Mickey Mouse Funhouse, and Minnie’s Bow-Toons. Best of all, they encourage kids to get up and move with two dancing plush, a play set ideal for small hands, and a pretend play toy. And these all arrive just in time for the upcoming holiday season.

DISNEY JUNIOR MINNIE MOUSE BUTTERFLY BALLERINA PLUSH

This interactive Minnie Mouse plush doll features lights, sounds, and motion.

Minnie Mouse says phrases like "Come on, let's dance together!" and sings the song “Just Like a Butterfly” from Minnie’s Bow-Toons.

Press the light-up butterfly on Minnie’s chest and bow to activate her movement, lights, and sounds.

The tulle skirt spins and her bow light’s up.

The Minnie Mouse Butterfly Ballerina Plush doll is 15 inches tall.

Hidden wheels allow Minnie Mouse to spin on smooth surfaces.

Ages 3+, SRP $39.99 at Amazon Target

DISNEY JUNIOR MICKEY MOUSE HOT DIGGITY DANCE MICKEY

Dance along with Mickey and play two games with the new Hot Diggity Dance Mickey plush toy.

Press Mickey’s left hand to activate music, motion, and phrases.

Mickey sings the “Hot Dog Song” from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse , and says phrases like "C'mon, see if you can match my moves!"

This toy also comes with two games, "Freeze Dance" and "What's That Sound?"

Mickey wiggles, sways, moves his arms, and spins.

The Hot Diggity Dance Mickey plush doll is 15 inches tall.

Hidden wheels allow Minnie Mouse to spin on smooth surfaces.

Ages 3+, SRP $39.99 at Amazon Target

DISNEY JUNIOR MICKEY MOUSE FUNHOUSE ROARIN’ SAFARI DINO

Inspired by the brand-new Mickey Mouse Funhouse “Dino Safari” special, this playset comes with an interactive dinosaur plus figurines of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Donald Duck.

Press the lever on the dinosaur's back to open and close its mouth, which activates roaring sounds and phrases from Mickey Mouse like "Look out, pal!"

Stomp the dinosaurs' feet to hear additional sound effects.

This kid-powered dinosaur has hidden wheels that roll.

The dinosaur is 16 inches long and 11 inches tall, while each poseable figure stands 3 inches tall.

Ages 3+, SRP $34.99 at Amazon Target

Additional “Dino Safari” toys include additional poseable figures Dino Safari Rover toy vehicle

DISNEY JUNIOR MINNIE MOUSE SWEETS & TREATS ICE CREAM CART

Kids can pretend to sell ice cream to their friends from this Minnie Mouse Sweets & Treats Ice Cream Cart.

Toddlers can push around the rolling ice cream cart, which also serves as a storage device for the 40 pieces included.

Six flavors of toy ice cream scoops can be mixed and matched to create cones and bowls, with a toy scooper to stack them with.

There’s also a toy milkshake maker and popsicles.

The register makes sounds when the pretend credit card is swiped, with additional music and phrases activated at the press of a button, like Minnie Mouse saying "What a perfect day for ice cream!"

The rolling ice cream cart stands 25 inches tall.

Ages 3+, SRP $49.99 at Target

