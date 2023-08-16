TV Recap — “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” – Season 4, Episode 6 “Trust the Process”

With HSM4 officially wrapped, it seems like both bright spots at East High have officially turned dark. Thanks to the call from the principal, HSM3 and the drama club hereby cease to exist. As the group gets together in the rehearsal room one last time in hopes to fight the good fight, the blame game doesn’t work. They have all succumbed to the fact that the drama club is no longer. In the words of Miss Jenn, “You have to know when to enter and when to exit.”

As the sadness overtakes the group (and my sensitive self sitting alone in my cabin), the reminiscing begins. We bear witness to many a flashback, showing how this group of “nobodies” turned into really big somebodies.

Ashlyn and Kourtney both met in a solitary way, having lunch in an empty classroom. While Kourt was working on designs of High School Musical costumes, Ashlyn was just looking for camaraderie. The two connect over their fears about stepping out of their comfort zone, but agree to take a jump together. Ashlyn decides to audition if Kourtney decides to join the crew. The rest is history.

Mr. Mazzara’s first impression of Miss Jenn was not as happy-go-lucky, unfairly judging her for wanting to become the “star” of the school, not help the kids. He apologizes for his ways, knowing she has changed the lives of so many in her year at East High. (I was going to include a quote from The Blind Side for humorous purposes…but maybe not the best time for that…)

Carlos and Miss Jenn seemed to be thick as thieves in the series pilot, but lo and behold, they had only met soon before her big musical announcement. Entering the school on her first day, she saw Carlos getting physically bullied in P.E.. At their first meeting, she senses his spark and ensures that she will keep him safe going forward. I mean, can you imagine? Hearing that from a teacher in the midst of bullying? It made me a bit emosh, I’m not going to lie. Too close to home, y’all.

At the advice of Miss Jenn, Seb crashes the meeting, profusely apologizing and making it known that they are meant to be together. Carlos is still putting up a wall after feeling so rejected and hurt. However, Seb’s voice is so powerful it could stop religious warfare and various infectious diseases. What do ya know, the song is killer and Seblos/Careb is back. [collects own tears in jar marked “Seblos-based Emotions”]

The most surprising origin is that of Gina and Ricky. Gina entered East High as a bad girl with no rehabilitation plan in sight. Yet, on a whim, Ricky stops her in the hallway. He wanted a judgmental stranger to help him with his plan to win back Nini. Gina is overwhelmed at the frankness of Ricky’s request, but instead, suggests he auditions with Nini’s song for the musical. In that moment, both of their lives change. Ricky decides to audition for Nini, while Gina decides to audition for Ricky, both leading them to their theater family and Miss Jenn’s warm embrace. I love when this show gets saccharine beyond belief!

Miss Jenn gets the group gratitude journals as wrap gifts, leading into Ricky’s gut-punch: “What am I supposed to write in this? This is what I’m grateful for.” In the words of Keke Palmer, I’m on the floor. I hate seeing Wildcats cry! The entire cast is devastated with the immediacy of the program’s end, but luckily, original HSM cast members Alyson and Bart catch wind and decide to donate a portion of their salaries from the movie to revive the production of HSM3. (Sure! Why not!)

Right as everything seems to be falling into place, the Gina/Ricky of it all is standing on the edge of a cliff. Just as Gina goes to tell Ricky that she loves him, Ricky is called to the counselor’s office. Mr. Mazzara reveals that Ricky has been accepted into Salt Lake City College, thanks to a glowing letter of recommendation from Miss Jenn. The only stipulation is ensuring he gets all As for the rest of the school year. With Gina by his side, he knows she’ll be able to make him a studying legend. However, at the same moment, she gets a phone call that’s about to change her life. Two episodes left and I’m white knuckling it. I’m already stressed about the amount of tears I’m going to cry.

Extra Credit:

Miss Jenn’s origin being inspirational words from Alyson Reed at a Wicked callback? Looking camp dead in the eye.

Maddox is thrilled to hear Ashlyn is once again single, but like, why is Madison picking up the phone, girlie pop? Make it make sense!

If Seb doesn’t sing more before this season ends, so help me god…

Emmy sings. It’s nice. That’s all.

Ricky keeps crying, and it’s all necessary to the plot, but it keeps breaking me! I can’t do this much longer!