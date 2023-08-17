Interview: Zach Abrams on CHOC Walk in the Park 2023

Recently, LaughingPlace sat down with Zach Abrams (Assistant Vice President of Community Engagement at CHOC Children’s Foundation) to discuss one of our favorite events of the year and our best-loved charitable effort. Of course, we’re talking about the annual “CHOC Walk in the Park,” presented by Disneyland Resort, which raises funds for CHOC (Children’s Hospital of Orange County) in Orange, California.

Zach has overseen CHOC Walk since 2007 and is a very busy man (we were lucky to get him to stay still for a moment). Zach and his CHOC team, plus their friends at Disneyland Resort, are busy finalizing the last details for this year’s event. As we spoke to Zach, he was, as usual, busy juggling many different aspects of CHOC Walk.

Laughing Place: Zach, for people who don’t know, can you please explain what CHOC Walk is all about?

Zach Abrams: Sure! CHOC Walk in the Park, presented by our terrific friends at Disneyland Resort, is, without question, the most unique and magical pediatric fundraising event in the nation. It is a 5K walk through the parks of the Disneyland Resort before they open to the public to raise funds for Children’s Hospital of Orange County, our pediatric healthcare system that serves children and families in Orange County and throughout Southern California.

Our enthusiastic fundraisers will begin their approximate three-mile course on Main Street, U.S.A., at 6:00 a.m. From there, they will continue through Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, encountering fun, delightful, and whimsical surprises along the way.

LP: Last year, you had CHOC Adventure in the Park, essentially a CHOC private party. But this year, you’re back in the parks, correct?

ZA: CHOC Walk is back in the parks of the Disneyland Resort for the first time since 2019, so we couldn’t be more excited for this year’s event! However, the goal remains the same: to raise monies supporting CHOC programs and services in the greatest need. This year’s event is estimated to feature around 350-400 teams, including participants from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Japan.

LP: Before we forget, the date is approaching fast.

ZA: Yes, this year, we walk on Sunday, August 20. We step off at 6:00 a.m. sharp, so everyone should plan on arriving early. The resort's Mickey & Friends and Pixar Pals Parking structures will open at 4:00 am.

LP: And how do people register to participate or donate?

ZA: To create a team, join a team, or donate to our great cause, we encourage everyone to visit chocwalk.org.

Real-time event information can be found via “Choc Walk” on Facebook and Instagram.

LP: Once someone registers online, they must still check in, yes?

ZA: Yes. CHOC Walk check-in is for participants to pick up their event wristbands, swag, and Disneyland Resort theme park tickets (for those meeting the required fundraising thresholds). An event wristband is required to enter the CHOC Walk event on Sunday, August 20, 2023.



Check-in will NOT be available on the event day, Sunday, August 20. On event morning at the Disneyland Resort, we will ONLY have wristbands available (we won’t have extra swag or t-shirts) for those who can’t check in due to last-minute extenuating circumstances.

LP: Zach, when is the CHOC Walk event check in, and where does it occur?

ZA: Check-in dates are Friday, August 18, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm and Saturday, August 19, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Check in is at Ancillary Studios (next to Maggiano's) at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa off Sunflower Avenue.

LP: Zach, you’ve been overseeing CHOC Walk for 16 years; how would you sum it up in one word?

ZA: Heartwarming. To see all of the teams and families get up so early on a Sunday morning and come together in a wonderful setting in salute to children currently facing challenges at CHOC, those who have benefited from CHOC or walking in memory of a dear child, you can’t help being touched by the love, hope, and appreciation on display.

It’s also wonderful to know that almost 60 years ago, 1964 to be exact, Walt Disney himself was part of a group of business leaders, local civic leaders, and philanthropists who helped to conceive and construct CHOC hospital. Since then, over the decades, the Cast Members and company heirs who have followed in Walt Disney’s footsteps at Disneyland Resort have been incredibly gracious with their time, volunteerism, and support to make CHOC Walk a unique reality for so many.

Today, CHOC Walk is in its 33rd year and has raised $42 million to date for Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

LP: Is there anything else that you would like to add?

ZA: I can’t think of a better cause than the health of our children and the well-being of them and their families. To everyone reading this interview, we hope to see you at Disneyland Resort on Sunday, August 20, for this extraordinary event. But to attend, you need to register this week, so please don’t forget to visit chocwalk.org.

And again, be there early and allow plenty of time. Real-time event information for CHOC Walk can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

LP: Thank you, Zach. All of us on the Laughing Place team will see you on Sunday at 6:00 a.m., and we look forward to raising some serious donations for CHOC.