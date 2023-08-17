Lite-Brite Celebrates 100 Years of Disney Magic with New Disney and Pixar Sets

Create dazzling pieces of light-up art with the new Lite-Brite Super Bright HD Disney 100 Edition from Basic Fun! This nostalgic toy comes with 12 designs that highlight a century of Disney magic. And unlike the Lite-Brite of your youth, the newest model uses LED lights (powered by your choice of battery or Micro-USB) with 4 different modes. Another more recent innovation is the snap-on grid that obscures the template like never before. Take a look at the magical designs you can create to add some light-up Disney magic to your home.
Mickey Mouse is the star of the packaging, which is fitting because, as Walt Disney said, “It all started with a mouse.” This set comes with 12 designs to create. In addition to Mickey, Disney fans can honor the following milestones in Disney history:
- Minnie Mouse (debuted in 1928)
- Pluto (debuted in 1930)
- Goofy (debuted in 1932)
- Donald Duck (debuted in 1934)
- Dumbo (debuted in 1941)
- Cinderella (debuted in 1950)
- Tinkerbell (debuted in 1953)
- Disney Castle Logo (debuted in 1985)
- The Little Mermaid (debuted in 1989)
- Simba (debuted in 1994)
- Woody and Buzz (debuted in 1995)
With 900 pegs to create each work of light-up art, the Lite-Brite Super Bright HD Disney 100 Edition makes the perfect nostalgic gift for the Disney fan in your life. These new Lite-Brite sets are slim in comparison to the light displays of the past. And with the latest LED technology, the pieces can shine even brighter on the high-definition display. Retails for $24.99, ages 6 and up. Currently available at Amazon and expanding to more retailers in October, including Walmart, Barnes & Noble, JCPenney, Meijer and Macy’s.
Looking for more Disney Lite-Brite fun? Target will be the exclusive retailer of the Lite-Brite Super Bright HD Disney 100 Pixar Edition! This version comes with 12 designs, 6 of which are also included in the Disney 100 Edition (Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, Pluto, and the Disney Logo). But it also includes 6 Pixar designs that you won’t find in the other release, including:
- Luxo (from Luxo Jr. and Pixar’s mascot – 1986)
- Woody (from Toy Story – 1995)
- Monsters, Inc. (2001)
- Nemo (from Finding Nemo – 2003)
- Lightning McQueen (from Cars – 2006)
- Up (2009)
Celebrate your Disney and Pixar fandom in 2023 with these nostalgic pieces from Basic Fun! Also new for the Disney100 celebration is a reproduction of the Mickey Mouse View-Master 3D. While View-Master became popular in the 1950s, this Mickey Mouse edition is a treasured childhood memory for kids of the 1980s and 90s when it was produced. This set retails for $19.99 and comes with 3 reels from some of Mickey’s most iconic shorts – Steamboat Willie (1928), The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (1940), and Mickey’s Birthday (1942) – all housed in a Disney 100 case. Ages 3 and up, available on Amazon.
