Lite-Brite Celebrates 100 Years of Disney Magic with New Disney and Pixar Sets

Create dazzling pieces of light-up art with the new Lite-Brite Super Bright HD Disney 100 Edition from Basic Fun! This nostalgic toy comes with 12 designs that highlight a century of Disney magic. And unlike the Lite-Brite of your youth, the newest model uses LED lights (powered by your choice of battery or Micro-USB) with 4 different modes. Another more recent innovation is the snap-on grid that obscures the template like never before. Take a look at the magical designs you can create to add some light-up Disney magic to your home.

Mickey Mouse is the star of the packaging, which is fitting because, as Walt Disney said, “It all started with a mouse.” This set comes with 12 designs to create. In addition to Mickey, Disney fans can honor the following milestones in Disney history:

Minnie Mouse (debuted in 1928)

Pluto (debuted in 1930)

Goofy (debuted in 1932)

Donald Duck (debuted in 1934)

Dumbo (debuted in 1941)

Cinderella (debuted in 1950)

Tinkerbell (debuted in 1953)

Disney Castle Logo (debuted in 1985)

The Little Mermaid (debuted in 1989)

Simba (debuted in 1994)

Woody and Buzz (debuted in 1995)

With 900 pegs to create each work of light-up art, the Lite-Brite Super Bright HD Disney 100 Edition makes the perfect nostalgic gift for the Disney fan in your life. These new Lite-Brite sets are slim in comparison to the light displays of the past. And with the latest LED technology, the pieces can shine even brighter on the high-definition display. Retails for $24.99, ages 6 and up. Currently available at Amazon and expanding to more retailers in October, including Walmart, Barnes & Noble, JCPenney, Meijer and Macy’s.

Looking for more Disney Lite-Brite fun? Target will be the exclusive retailer of the Lite-Brite Super Bright HD Disney 100 Pixar Edition! This version comes with 12 designs, 6 of which are also included in the Disney 100 Edition (Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, Pluto, and the Disney Logo). But it also includes 6 Pixar designs that you won’t find in the other release, including:

Luxo (from Luxo Jr. and Pixar’s mascot – 1986)

and Pixar’s mascot – 1986) Woody (from Toy Story – 1995)

– 1995) Monsters, Inc. (2001)

Nemo (from Finding Nemo – 2003)

– 2003) Lightning McQueen (from Cars – 2006)

– 2006) Up (2009)

Celebrate your Disney and Pixar fandom in 2023 with these nostalgic pieces from Basic Fun! Also new for the Disney100 celebration is a reproduction of the Mickey Mouse View-Master 3D. While View-Master became popular in the 1950s, this Mickey Mouse edition is a treasured childhood memory for kids of the 1980s and 90s when it was produced. This set retails for $19.99 and comes with 3 reels from some of Mickey’s most iconic shorts – Steamboat Willie (1928), The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (1940), and Mickey’s Birthday (1942) – all housed in a Disney 100 case. Ages 3 and up, available on Amazon.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)