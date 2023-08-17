Social Reaction Roundup – Star Wars “Ahsoka”

Following fan screening events in New York City, Orlando, Los Angeles, Anaheim, and San Francisco, invited media are giving their initial social reactions to Ahsoka, the newest Star Wars series coming to Disney+ on August 23rd. How does it compare to The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Andor? Let’s find out.

We’ll start with our own Star Wars aficionado, who says it’s “Everything a Star Wars fan could want out of a live-action TV series” and also praises it as being one of the most cinematic Star Wars series to date. However, he is concerned that viewers who haven’t seen Star Wars: The Clone Wars or Star Wars Rebels may have a harder time getting into it.

#Ahsoka is AWESOME. It’s got just about everything a #StarWars fan could want out of a live-action TV series, but the thing I admire most about it might actually be its deliberate pacing. Scenes are allowed to play out at an organic rate rather than being rushed along by… (1) pic.twitter.com/Ne3rbU26fh — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) August 18, 2023

Another of our team members, Benji Breitbart, suggests that the series may be a little too slow-paced to keep streaming audiences engaged.

#Ahsoka is very slow moving but great to see familiar characters and locations — figgy999 (@figgy999) August 18, 2023

Both of those thoughts are also expressed by Laura Sirikul, whose work can be read at The Nerds of Color, IGN, Nerdist, Entertainment Weekly, and more.

#Ahsoka should have been called Live Action #Rebels. It plays out essentially as a Rebels season 5, which is lovely. I enjoyed it as a Rebels fan. Those who have never watched the animated series will have a hard time understanding this. It's so much fun. A bit slow, but worth it — Laura ลอร'า 劳拉 🍥 (@lsirikul) August 18, 2023

Meghan O’Keefe of Decider echoes Mike’s concerns about the point of entry, pointing out that the lore could turn off fans of more grounded shows like Andor.

Initial #Ahsoka thoughts: Dave Filoni lovingly brings his rebels to life in a story that embraces mythology, magic, and lore in a way that could turn off, say, ANDOR fans. Slower paced than expected but still enthralling for this Rebels fan. Natasha Liu Bordizzo is my early MVP. pic.twitter.com/fK9lZY4eqo — Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) August 18, 2023

Sheraz Farooqi of The Hollywood Reporter sings the praise of Rosario Dawson in the title role.

Watched the first two episodes of #Ahsoka



Mostly entertaining, especially if you’re a fan of Star Wars Rebels. The dialogue can feel stiff at times but better than Mando S3. Rosario Dawson is quite good.



Definitely has potential to be a great series! Excited to see it progress. — Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) August 18, 2023

Similarly, Gissane Sophia of CBR gives credit to Natasha Liu Bordizzo's live-action portrayal of Sabine Wren, a character who originated on Star Wars Rebels.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s performances as #SabineWren are so uniquely riveting—a scene stealer through and through—everything about her in the first two episodes of #Ahsoka have floored me. I can’t wait to see more. pic.twitter.com/2fGEaHh61v — Gissane Sophia (@GissaneSophia) August 18, 2023

And love is also thrown towards Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll by Adam Blevins from Agents of Fandom.

#Ahsoka truly feels like a perfect continuation of Star Wars Rebels. All the live action iterations of these characters absolutely nail their animated counterparts. Intriguing story with a lot to offer all Star Wars fans. Ray Stevenson knocked #BaylanSkoll out of the park! pic.twitter.com/8KwGNU0j6g — Adam (@adamblevins_) August 18, 2023

Erik Davis of Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes credits Dave Filoni’s writing on the premiere episode and also points out the strength of the fight sequences.

The first 2 episodes of #Ahsoka are a lot of fun, especially for fans of REBELS and CLONE WARS. Love Ashoka’s fight scenes the most. The 1st episode is written & directed by Dave Filoni & it’s my fav of the two. Definitely more serious in tone. This is some good #StarWars pic.twitter.com/wWOMBYbWxd — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 18, 2023

Germain Lussier of Gizmodo and io9 felt there were enough flat moments to cause concern, but he has faith that the show will please overall.

I think #Ahsoka has a lot of potential. As a Rebels fan, I felt a connection to it that was truly special. And yet it’s hugely epic at some times & oddly flat at others. Sabine is the standout through & by Ep 2 I was fully sucked in. It could go south but I don’t think it will 🤞 pic.twitter.com/9BKgNcgXuR — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) August 18, 2023

A lot of posts talk about the score by Kevin Kiner as being one of the show’s biggest strengths. Liam Crawley of Comic Book found it to be one of the show’s few redeeming qualities.

#Ahsoka desperately needs a shot of adrenaline in the back half. The first two episodes are void of all energy, emotion, stakes. Best part is the score. Hoping the methodical pacing is priming for big payoffs, but in a vacuum it’s just boring. Rooting for a comeback. pic.twitter.com/5axPcPwOCG — Liam (@LiamTCrowley) August 18, 2023

With words like “Cinematic” being used to describe the series, it’s no wonder that Steven Weintraub of Collider wishes he could see the entire series on the big screen. And he found that prior knowledge of Star Wars: The Clone Wars or Star Wars Rebels was necessary to access the series.

First two episodes of #Ahsoka are really good. Even if you’ve never seen #Rebels or #clonewars it’s super easy to follow. Impressed with the action & how it’s all story. No side missions or filler. Can’t wait to see episode 3. Wish I could watch future episodes on a movie screen. pic.twitter.com/x1aEi0DRZ5 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) August 18, 2023

But if you can’t see Ahsoka on the big screen, Disney+ will have to do. And if you have some free time and haven’t seen it yet, you might want to check out Star Wars Rebels. The first two episodes of Ahsoka begin streaming on Wednesday, August 23rd, with weekly episode releases on subsequent Wednesdays. Listen to more of Mike and Benji’s thoughts in our live show following the screenings.