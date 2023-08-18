Top 5 Quiet Places at Disneyland

A Disneyland visit is always an exciting experience, but the crowds and external stimuli of the parks can easily become overwhelming, and a break may be in order partway through the day. Thankfully, there are some great, quiet spots where you can enjoy a break from the crowds.

In our Disneyland 1-day itinerary and Disney California Adventure 1-day itinerary, we recommend taking breaks in the afternoon to escape the crowds and potential heat after you have used Disney Genie Plus to the fullest.

These are some of our favorite peaceful places to take a breath and recharge during your day at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure:

1) Main Street Opera House at Disneyland Park. While seeing a show is a great way to escape the crowds and heat, one particular show stands out as one of the best quiet places to take a break and soak in some history. The Main Street Opera House hosts the show “The Disneyland Story presenting Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln,” where you can explore a presentation in the lobby about Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln’s contributions to the fight against slavery, then witness a show that tells the story of Lincoln’s life, with a moving speech from an animatronic of Lincoln himself. One of the underrated attractions at Disneyland, the show is usually not too crowded, so you can enjoy some quiet. In the Main Street Opera House, you can also take your time engaging with Disneyland memorabilia like scale models, rare artifacts, and more.

2) Tom Sawyer Island at Disneyland Park. Take a raft across the river to explore Tom Sawyer’s Island, where you can take a stroll on one of the trails to soak in the quiet or sit on a shaded bench, enjoy the scenery of the foliage and the river, and people-watch. Tom Sawyer Island is a nice escape to recharge when the excitement of the park on the other side of the river becomes overwhelming.

3) Animation Building at Disney California Adventure. This air-conditioned building has a particularly welcoming atmosphere and a variety of activities to engage in. You can see “Turtle Talk With Crush”—one of the top ten shows at Disneyland—where you can chat live with Crush from Finding Nemo, draw your own Disney character under the guidance of a Disney animator at the Animation Academy, or explore the Beast’s secret library from Beauty and the Beast and take a quiz to see which Disney character you are most like. The Animation Building provides an escape from the crowds and contains a variety of quiet and engaging activities. It’s also a nice experience to simply sit in the lobby, where clips from Disney movies play all around you, and hum along to the songs.

4) Grizzly Peak at Disney California Adventure. You can hike the trail behind the attraction queue and enjoy the waterfalls, the soothing white noise of running water, and the serene mountain setting. This area doesn’t usually have too many people, so it’s a great place to enjoy a moment of peace and a beautiful view. You can also pause by the Pelton Wheel to watch the rafts of the Grizzly River Run attraction make their initial ascent. See our guide of all attractions and rides at Disney California Adventure for a description of each ride and what to expect!

5) The Grand Californian Hotel Lobby at Disney California Adventure. This Disneyland hotel is a favorite spot for many to enjoy a break from the parks due to its inviting atmosphere. The lobby has several comfortable couches, warm lighting, peaceful music, and beautiful architecture. Once you sit down for a break, you might find it difficult to pull yourself away to go back to the parks! You can also check out the Hearthstone Lounge, which is a relaxing place to grab a drink or a snack.

It’s important to allow yourself to take a break so that you can fully enjoy your time at Disneyland, and these quiet places provide the perfect atmosphere to do so! You can see our full list of the best relaxing places at Disneyland for more peaceful spots at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

