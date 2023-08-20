TV Recap — “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” – Season 4, Episode 7 “The Night of Nights”

It’s time for the show! Thanks to a bit of a fast forward and the generous donation from Alyson Reed, HSM3 is being put on at East High. Yet, the show will be taking place in the gym, as the auditorium is being used by Quinn to announce her new adaptation of Romeo & Juliet starring Mack and Gina. I can smell the drama in the air.

The day of the show, Ricky heads to Gina’s house, but Ms. Porter catches him and the rudeness jumps out. She’s been waiting for him to step up, since the Porter family “doesn’t like to wait.” Ricky throws it right back, asking if she’ll actually show up to watch her daughter perform and reader, I screamed. Get her, Ricky!

Ricky knows the time has arrived to tell Gina he loves her, but of course, he needs to find the right way to express his feelings. Meanwhile, Gina is anxiously awaiting to hear the words, since her life has been thrown into a tizzy with the movie. He wants to show he cares, while she wants to feel confidence and stability with Ricky going forward. Everyone is valid!

Pretty much every big hitter from HSMTMTS past returns for opening night, though Ricky takes on the opening night card tradition since Nini is in LA. As Maddox delivers the “places” call, Ricky tells Miss Jenn that he loves her. While it’s not the “ILY” we’re necessarily worried about, it’s definitely the more meaningful one. (When Miss Jenn cries, I cry.)

This was a rather kooky “exposition” episode leading into the series (!) finale, so let’s break down the craziness by character:

Kourtney has been accepted into Princeton and Lewis, unfortunately finding out in the middle of the show. Luckily, her selection stress doesn’t ruin her performance as Sharpay, as she slays “I Want It All” with Carlos. All of this occurs as Jet finally starts flirting with Kourtney openly.

Carlos surprises Seb with a Christmas present of flights to every major city with a Real Housewives franchise. (Is ‘Carlos being loaded’ canon?) Seb looks awkward when receiving the large gift, later revealing he can’t yet travel with Carlos as he’s not out to his father. Carlos brings up the obvious (Seb was Sharpay, for god’s sake), but Seb says he wants to come out on his own terms. His “own terms” are apparently running on stage at the end of a musical number to kiss Carlos and give his dad direct eye contact. He seems okay with it? Sure, why not!

Dewey from Camp Shallow Lake comes to hand deliver Ashlyn a gift, seemingly for Maddox. However, Antoine returns to flirt with Ashlyn at the same time. As Maddox looks over, finally ready to reveal her love for Ashlyn,. Ashlyn is cuddling up with Big Red in the hopes Antoine will leave. From afar, it looks like Maddox missed her opportunity. Add in the stress of her ex Madison sending balloons, and Maddox has a small freak out. She ends up breaking the sound system, which is never a thing you want to happen before the second act. I can hear Patti LuPone screaming in the distance.

Gina is having to figure out a way to tell Ricky the big news, but before she can, she’s pulled to a soundcheck for the press conference. As Ricky runs to tell Gina the big three words during intermission, Ms. Porter instead drops the movie deal bomb on Ricky in the most rude, disrespectful way imaginable. I’ve never hated a parent more!

Extra Credit:

Miss Jenn got an offer for the Wicked tour! Miss Jenn is in Mrs. Darbus drag! Miss Jenn is my god!

Carlos, apparently, likes Good & Plenty candy, so I’m not sure I can ever trust him again.

Dani is still there for some reason. Cool.

I’m obsessed with people consistently walking backstage for intense conversations during East High shows. It’s all so casual like people aren’t performing. I love my silly, favorite show so much.

Series finale is next. Bets on how many times I’ll cry?