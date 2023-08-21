“Loki,” “WandaVision,” and “The Mandalorian” to Get 4K UHD and Blu-ray Collection Releases

It’s happening — digital is going analog. Fans of Marvel, Star Wars, and/or physical media will be excited to hear that some Disney+ original shows will soon be available in Blu-ray and 4K UHD collections.

What’s Happening:

Disney has announced that four new physical media sets will be released for select Marvel and Lucasfilm Disney+ shows.

The initial slate includes: Loki : The Complete First Season: September 26, 2023 WandaVision : The Complete Series: November 28, 2023 The Mandalorian : The Complete First Season: December 12, 2023 The Mandalorian : The Complete Second Season : December 12, 2023

All four of these titles will be available to pre-order starting August 28th.

These Collector’s Edition 4K UHD or Blu-ray collections will feature Steelbook packaging, concept art cards and some never-before-seen bonus features. The art for these collections comes from Attila Szarka.

While full details have been announced for the Loki collection (which arrives just ahead of the show’s season season), at this time, only the art has been revealed for the subsequent sets.

Quick commentary:

As awesome as it is that fans will finally be able to own some of these shows, it’d also be great if Disney released some of the films and shows that are no longer available on the streaming service such as The Mysterious Benedict Society.

Loki

Loki S1 Bonus Features

Designing the TVA – Step into the incredible set of Loki Season 1 with Production Designer, Kasra Farahani, and Tom Hiddleston while getting a sneak peek into Season 2.

The Official TVA Orientation Video – Miss Minutes explains the inner workings of the TVA timeline in her orientation video.

Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Loki Season 1.

Deleted Scene: Loki’s Coronation – Mobius reviews some moments from Loki’s timeline, in which Frog Thor makes an appearance during Loki’s coronation.

Deleted Scene: The Standoff – Loki holds Sylvie hostage against the TVA in a standoff.

Assembled: The Making of Loki – Loki explores the series centering on the MCU’s chief mischief maker.

Loki S1 Product Specifications

Product SKUs Physical: 4K Ultra HD Steelbook (2 discs), Blu-ray Steelbook (2 discs)

Total Run Time Approx. 287 Minutes

Aspect Ratio Physical: 1:78:1

U.S. Audio 4K Ultra HD: English Dolby Atmos and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital Blu-ray: English 5.1 DTS-HDMA and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital

U.S. Subtitles 4K Ultra HD: English SDH, Spanish, French Blu-ray: English SDH, Spanish, French



WandaVision