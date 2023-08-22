New “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Featurette Released – “Rebel Crew” with Dave Filoni, Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Disney+ has released a new featurette to celebrate the double-episode premiere of Star Wars: Ahsoka. The video features behind-the-scenes footage from the first two episodes, alongside interviews with Dave Filoni, Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

What’s Happening:

While the world was watching the first two episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney+, the streamer turned to YouTube to release a brand-new featurette.

on Disney+, the streamer turned to YouTube to release a brand-new featurette. The short video includes behind-the-scenes footage from the double-episode premiere, accompanied by talking head interviews with stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), and Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla).

The featurette is fittingly titled “Rebel Crew,” bringing characters from Star Wars Rebels into live-action.

into live-action. Also featured is Dave Filoni, who has been by Ahsoka’s side since the character first debuted in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars in 2008.

in 2008. Dave Filoni serves as writer, executive producer, and director on Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Disney+ Ahsoka Merchandise Early Access:

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

About Ahsoka:

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. The series will also star: Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth David Tennant as Huyang Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.

co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau. New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka will stream Tuesdays at 6:00 pm PT/9:00 pm ET on Disney+.