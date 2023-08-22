New “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Featurette Released – “Rebel Crew” with Dave Filoni, Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Disney+ has released a new featurette to celebrate the double-episode premiere of Star Wars: Ahsoka. The video features behind-the-scenes footage from the first two episodes, alongside interviews with Dave Filoni, Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

What’s Happening:

  • While the world was watching the first two episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney+, the streamer turned to YouTube to release a brand-new featurette.
  • The short video includes behind-the-scenes footage from the double-episode premiere, accompanied by talking head interviews with stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), and Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla).
  • The featurette is fittingly titled “Rebel Crew,” bringing characters from Star Wars Rebels into live-action.
  • Also featured is Dave Filoni, who has been by Ahsoka’s side since the character first debuted in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars in 2008.
  • Dave Filoni serves as writer, executive producer, and director on Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Disney+ Ahsoka Merchandise Early Access:

(Disney)

(Disney)

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

About Ahsoka:

  • Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
  • The series will also star:
    • Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
    • Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
    • Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
    • Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
    • Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
    • David Tennant as Huyang
    • Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
    • Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger
  • Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
  • New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka will stream Tuesdays at 6:00 pm PT/9:00 pm ET on Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
(Lucasfilm)

(Lucasfilm)