New “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Featurette Released – “Rebel Crew” with Dave Filoni, Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Disney+ has released a new featurette to celebrate the double-episode premiere of Star Wars: Ahsoka. The video features behind-the-scenes footage from the first two episodes, alongside interviews with Dave Filoni, Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.
What’s Happening:
- While the world was watching the first two episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney+, the streamer turned to YouTube to release a brand-new featurette.
- The short video includes behind-the-scenes footage from the double-episode premiere, accompanied by talking head interviews with stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), and Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla).
- The featurette is fittingly titled “Rebel Crew,” bringing characters from Star Wars Rebels into live-action.
- Also featured is Dave Filoni, who has been by Ahsoka’s side since the character first debuted in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars in 2008.
- Dave Filoni serves as writer, executive producer, and director on Star Wars: Ahsoka.
Disney+ Ahsoka Merchandise Early Access:
- Alongside the launch of the series comes a line of new merchandise, available exclusively to Disney+ subscribers through August 31st.
- The following items are now available on shopDisney to Disney+ subscribers and will be available to the general public beginning September 1st.
- Ahsoka Legacy Lightsaber Set
- Ahsoka Tano Collectible Bust
- Star Wars Chopper (C1-10P) Interactive Remote Control Astromech Droid toy
- Ahsoka Tano Pin
- Ahsoka Soft Doll plush
- Ahsoka Tano Pullover Hoodie for Women
- Ahsoka Tano Pullover Hoodie for Kids
- Ahsoka Tano Tank Top for Women
- Star Wars: Ahsoka Logo T-Shirt for Adults
- Ahsoka Tano Top for Girls
- Ahsoka Tano Loungefly Mini Backpack
- Ahsoka Tano MagicBand+ – Limited Release
- Ahsoka Tano Mug
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
About Ahsoka:
- Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
- The series will also star:
- Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
- Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
- Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
- Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
- David Tennant as Huyang
- Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
- Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger
- Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
- New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka will stream Tuesdays at 6:00 pm PT/9:00 pm ET on Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now