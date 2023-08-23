Andscape’s “Trap Jazz” Documentary Follows the Rise of the Group Comprised of Chris Moten, Cassius Jay, and Devon “Stixx” Taylor

The landscape of music is always changing and evolving. That’s why you can hear a song from the ‘90s and instantly feel transported back in time. So what are the sounds that will define the day we’re in? Could something as timeless as jazz be modified to create something new? A sound that defines the ‘20s? Possibly, as evidenced in the new documentary Trap Jazz on Hulu.

From Andscape (formerly The Undefeated), this new documentary shines a spotlight on three artists and best friends in Atlanta who fuse together two styles. For the unfamiliar, Trap music is a subgenre of Hip Hop that is unique to the south, popularized in 2003 by T.I. and famously fused with Country on Lil Nas X’s debut single “Old Town Road.” Having been raised in Atlanta, Chris Moten, Cassius Jay, and Devon “Stixx” Taylor found their musical passions in both Jazz, which they’ve professionally studied, and Trap, which was all around them.

The film follows Chris, Cassius, and Stixx through their upbringing to paint a picture of how they got to where they are today. It then tracks their musical journey to create Trap Jazz, the name of their band and sound. Commentators include Quincy Jones, Lala Hathaway, Yung Joc, Big Boi, and Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah (formerly known as Christian Scott).

Your enjoyment of the film largely depends on your love of both Jazz and Trap music. As someone who doesn’t typically seek either out, I was engrossed in the personal stories of Chris, Cassius, and Stixx, as well as their innovative approach to trying to morph jazz into something new. Their talent is impressive and undeniable. While I was rooting for them, the film wasn’t able to hold my attention all the way through to the end. But if you’re already a fan of this group and sound, I imagine it would delight from start to finish.

Directed by Sade C. Joseph, Trap Jazz has the honor of being the first documentary film to hit Hulu from the recently rebranded Andscape, a division of ESPN. Expanding upon the foundation started by The Undefeated, Andscape focuses on inspirational and inclusive content for a Black audience on topics such as current events, music, food, fashion, tech, personal finance, parenting, and travel. While Trap Jazz may have lost my interest along the way, I look forward to exploring more content from this division of ESPN.

Andscape’s Trap Jazz is now streaming exclusively on Hulu.