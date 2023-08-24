Anna and Elsa Visit “World of Frozen” at Hong Kong Disneyland to Check on the Land’s Progress

Disney Parks just released a new video showing Cast Members at Hong Kong Disneyland getting World of Frozen ready, with Anna and Elsa walking through the kingdom to check on the progress.

What’s Happening:

World of Frozen opens at Hong Kong Disneyland this November.

In a new video official Disney Parks Instagram account

Cast Members help tidy up the kingdom as Anna and Elsa arrive.

The account promises more sneak peeks in the future, with an official hashtag that fans can follow – #HappeningsatWorldofFrozen

World of Frozen will feature two attractions. Frozen Ever After EPCOT Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs

Frozen characters will meet with Guests at the Playhouse in the Woods.

World of Frozen will also include a restaurant and merchandise locations.

The land’s story is that Arendelle is hosting a Summer Snow Day, with Elsa returning from the Enchanted Forest to whip up some frozen fun.

This is one of three Frozen-themed areas coming to Disney Parks around the world, with Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris and Tokyo DisneySea both getting a themed area as well.

World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland will be the first of these new lands to open when they “open up the gates” in November 2023.