Heroes and Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume Exhibit Coming to the Birmingham Museum of Art in 2024

The Walt Disney Archives just announced the next home of “Heroes and Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume,” coming to the Birmingham Museum of Art from February 17th through August 18th, 2024.
What’s Happening:
- A big dose of Disney magic is coming to the Birmingham Museum of Art in 2024!
- The Walt Disney Archives’s popular touring exhibit, “Heroes and Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume,” will be presented by PNC February 17th through August 18th, 2024.
- Tickets will go on sale October 13th at artsbma.org/exhibition/heroes-and-villains.
- “Heroes and Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume” first debuted in 2019 at the D23 Expo and has since visited the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) in Seattle, Washington and The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.
- The exhibit gathers together 70 costumes from over 30 films worn by the likes of Disney Legend Julie Andrews, Bette Davis, Glenn Close, and Angelina Jolie.
- Guests get to see up close the artistry, craftsmanship, and storytelling that goes into each costume piece.
- The museum’s website specifically calls out the following costumes that will be included:
- Captain Jack Sparrow’s pirate garb from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise
- Cruella De Vil’s fashionable frock from the 1996 live-action version of 101 Dalmatians
- Cinderella’s glass slipper from the 2015 live-action film starring Lily James
- The Sanderson Sisters’ wardrobe from Hocus Pocus
- Admission for the exhibit will cost $30.