The Walt Disney Company Stock Reaches New 52-Week Low

The Walt Disney Company’s stock ($DIS) reached a fresh 52-week low this morning.

What’s Happening:

  • This morning, $DIS fell to a new 52-week intra-trading day low of $82.58 (as of 2:37 p.m. ET), falling more than 3% so far.
  • Furthermore (as Marketwatch notes), should the stock end the day in this region, it would be the first time since 2014 that shares closed lower than $84.
  • In contrast, Disney’s 52-week high stands at $118.37. Its current price is also less than half of the historical highs reached in spring 2021 when the stock neared the $200 mark.
  • Meanwhile, NBC Universal parent company Comcast’s stock is currently up for the day (and two points shy of a 52-week high). Warner Bros. Discovery is currently off around 1% for the day but well above its 52-week low.
  • Disney recently announced its Q3 FY 2023 earnings that saw the company miss on revenue expectations but beat the street on earnings per share.