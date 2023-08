Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 165: Ahsoka with Rebekah Moseley

Date: August 25th, 2023 (recorded August 24th)

Laughing Place co-founder Rebekah Moseley returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” to discuss the first two episodes of Lucasfilm’s new Disney+ live-action series Star Wars: Ahsoka with host Mike Celestino. Plus, this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

