We Go to Disneyland All the Time – These Are Our Top Foods Right Now

In addition to Disneyland’s engaging rides and attractions, it also boasts some delicious and iconic foods, and the sheer amount of choices when deciding what to eat at the parks can become overwhelming. From snacks to Quick Service and Table Service foods at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, there is a multitude of options to explore, but we will break down our top five favorite food recommendations and what makes them stand out as the best at the parks.

Monte Cristo Sandwich at Cafe Orleans at New Orleans Square. This battered and fried sandwich contains sliced turkey, ham and swiss with seasonal preserves. Alternatively, there’s a triple cheese version with Brie, Swiss and Mozzarella (and no meat). The combination of sweet and salty flavors is divine, and the texture of the sandwich with its crunchy and melty components makes every bite an incredible experience. This is a well-balanced dish and not one to be missed if you are planning on dining at the New Orleans-inspired Cafe Orleans, one of the best Disneyland restaurants. Make sure to secure a reservation before going, as this popular dining location books up in advance!

Lobster Nachos at Lamplight Lounge at Pixar Pier. The Lobster Nachos at Lamplight Lounge feature lobster over with black beans, an aged cheddar-Oaxaca cheese sauce, a shredded cheese blend, pico de gallo, serrano chiles, and chipotle crema. The dish features a fantastic combination of flavors and is a generous portion that is perfect to share with others in your party. Lamplight Lounge also offers a variety of other great menu items, specialty beverages and fun cocktails, and incredible Pixar theming with decorations, artwork, and drawings throughout the restaurant. If lobster is not your favorite, we recommend trying the Potato Skins or the Avocado Toast if you’re going for brunch.

Bengal Beef Skewer at Bengal Barbecue in Adventureland. The Bengal Beef Skewer, marinated in a sweet Zulu sauce, is the perfect, flavorful balance of sweet and salty. Bengal Barbecue is a great option for those looking to enjoy relatively healthy foods, and it has a variety of other delicious marinated skewers as well, including the Banyan Beef Skewer (hot and spicy), Chieftain Chicken Skewer (in a Polynesian sauce), Pork Belly Skewer (in a Hoisin Sauce), the popular Safari Skewer (bacon-wrapped asparagus), and the Outback Vegetable Skewer. With the variety of options offered, there is something that will satisfy everyone in your party. Bengal Barbecue is one of the best Quick Service restaurants at Disneyland and Disneyland mobile ordering provides a quick and convenient way to get your food.

Jolly Holiday Combo at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe on Main Street U.S.A. If you want a meal that is filling and delicious, the Jolly Holiday Combo is a great choice, providing you with a toasted cheese sandwich and a bowl of warm tomato basil soup. This is one of our top recommendations for cheap meals we eat to save money at Disneyland!

Another one of our favorite items from Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe is the Beef Birria Toasted Cheese, a twist on the grilled cheese sandwich which is not always on the menu but is a popular choice when offered due to its amazing flavor combination and tender meat. This is a delicious sourdough sandwich containing a combination of pepper jack, onion, cilantro and salsa verde and served with consommé.

Dole Whip at Tiki Juice Bar and The Tropical Hideaway in Adventureland. No list of my favorite foods at Disneyland would be complete without the iconic Dole Whip, which is part of the quintessential Disneyland experience. This soft serve-style treat contains the perfect blend of tanginess from the pineapple and smooth creaminess, and it’s a beloved treat for good reason.

You can find Dole Whip and Dole Whip floats at the Tiki Juice Bar, but if you are feeling more adventurous, The Tropical Hideaway nearby has a host of Dole Whip treats with a spin, like a Strawberry Dole Whip Sundae, Chile-Mango Whip, and more! Dole Whip is our favorite frozen treat at the park and one of the best Disneyland desserts.

These are just a few of the delicious food items you can find at Disneyland, and you can see our guide to the best Disneyland restaurants, what makes them stand out, and their top menu items. Be sure to branch out and try these foods the next time you visit Disneyland!

