Five (or So) Things: The Disney Treasure

Hello and welcome to “Five (or so) Things” — a recurring article type where I’ll take a deep dive into an attraction, share some ideas on fun things to do, or maybe provide a sneak peek at something new or upcoming. This inaugural entry will be the latter of those, a first look at the newest Disney Ship: The Disney Treasure. As you have seen by now, Disney has provided the world with their first look at the ship. And, with that, everyone (including us here at Laughing Place) has broken down and posted everything from all the releases. However, I had the chance to talk with some of the creative folks behind the next ship in the fleet and I am here to share five (or so) things that wasn’t part of that information.

1) Treasure Inspiration

“The Disney Treasure is the sister ship to the Disney Wish” was something we heard often on our tour. This can be translated to mean that the structure of the ship is almost the exact same, but the new spaces in the ship are all taking inspiration from Walt Disney’s love of exploration. The spirit of adventure is very evident as soon as you step aboard as, in the Grand Hall, you will see design influences from real life locations like Africa, Asia, as well as the fantastical world of Agrabah. From everything I saw, this will carry over all the way to the staterooms, which will feature custom artwork and design elements that evoke the exploratory spirit of beloved Disney and Pixar films including Aladdin, Pocahontas, Up, and Encanto, while the concierge and royal suites will bring to life the incredible character journeys – and some beloved feline sidekicks – from The Lion King, The Jungle Book, and Aladdin.. Disney has always made you feel like you have been transported to a far off place through the use of simple theming, but what I saw coming to the Disney Treasure takes it to the next level.

2) The Palace at Sea

As I said, the Grand Hall is your first step into the theme of adventure, but it is also the main hub for the Disney Treasure. On the Disney Wish, the Grand Hall introduced a whole new aspect to the Disney Cruise Line fleet as it brought an entertainment venue as well as some extra pixie dusted elements that was dubbed the “Castle at Sea.” On board the Disney Treasure, it will be a “Palace at Sea.” Not only will the entertainment aspect carry over here but the entire space gives the feel of a far off place. Through the magic of a VR helmet, I was able to step aboard the Disney Treasure and I can tell you, from the carpet that will resemble a grand fountain that you would find Jasmine sitting next to with Raja to the tiled look of the pillars, that will be complemented by greenery and additional seating areas, it really gives the feeling of being in the heart of the marketplace of Agrabah with Aladdin and Abu. Also, don’t worry for those of you that love the magic of this space on the Wish – we were promised magical entertainment, character encounters, as well as two different sparkling shows from the chandelier will happen here.

3) Even more of the AquaMouse fun

The first “attraction at sea” the AquaMouse on board the Disney Wish has been a guest (as well as my own) favorite, so it would seem only natural to bring it to the Disney Treasure…but wait there is more! With the Disney Treasure doing 7 night sailings, that means more time for guests to explore and adventure as well as more time in the pools and slides so in addition to the original two versions created for the Disney Wish a third version, “Curse of the Golden Egg” will be added. This all-new storyline that follows Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on a zany misadventure into an ancient temple. Guests will journey with the pair as they embark on a tour of mysterious ruins for a glimpse of the legendary treasure within and encounter a series of hilarious mishaps and booby traps that take the trek in unexpected directions. Also for those of us that can’t make it on the Disney Treasure right away, “Curse of the Golden Egg” will also be added to the AquaMouse attraction on the Disney Wish!

4) Speaking of Classic Disney Attractions

When the treasure chest preview went out a before the tour and we saw hints about the Jungle Cruise and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, it sent my mind racing because both of these have a place near and dear to my heart. But what we are getting is something I never would have expected. Starting with the Skipper Society lounge area, filling the space of the Bayou on the Disney Wish, this area will not be a version of Trader Sam’s or Skipper Canteen from Walt Disney World but will be an intimate gathering space. The term “higher end Skippers” was used to describe the staff but it also sounded like this will be an area for music and comedy but not just from the skippers. For those of you who have watched “Unlocking the Disney Treasure: Adventure Awaits Onboard Disney’s Newest Ship,” who is ready to try that waffle?

Now for the thing that has me counting down to December 21, 2024″ Periscope Pub! 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea has always been one of my favorite films and it breaks my heart everytime I walk through Fantasyland in the Magic Kingdom thinking how one of the most epic attractions has now turned into New Fantasyland, so anytime I see a giant squid or Nautilus I get very excited and from what I saw of this space it will be worth the wait. While speaking with Jason Roberts, Producer at Walt Disney Imagineering, he shared how much passion the team had for this project and how each time they would start blue skying a memory of the attraction would trigger and be added to the concept. Now while I asked 20,000 questions, sadly, other than what is seen in the concept art (like the mysterious window into the mythical depths of the uncharted oceans that spans the entire ceiling), nothing was shared with us — but trust me I tried.

5) Adventurous Dining

For a lot of guests, the biggest adventure on any Disney Cruise is the dining experience. And for the Disney Treasure, it could be one the grandest adventures of all! First off, rotational dining is staying — but with 7 night sailings, it means things will have to expand (not just our belts).

Two of the guest favorites from the Disney Wish are coming over. 1923 will invite guests into the rich history of the Walt Disney Company legacy of films with a more focused look at the adventure side of things and to my excitement Worlds of Marvel will be carried over. Of course, as with just about everything else there wasn’t a lot of expansion, we do know that Worlds of Marvel will be adding a second experience with the added nights of the cruise. Plus, with Spider-Man being featured on the treasure box and concept art we received. I am going out on a web and guessing the new show could be more focused on him (just guessing).

Now for the most exciting addition, in my opinion, to the Disney Treasure – Plaza de Coco! This will be the first theatrical dining experience themed to the Disney and Pixar film, Coco and will be the big dining experience that will have everyone talking. Jumping off the big screen this is the continuation where Coco left off, we will join Miguel and his familia as they gather in Maraich Plaza to celebrate with music and food. Just as Worlds of Marvel is adding a new show for the second night of dining, Plaza de Coco will have two different shows with the first night families will be invited to join Miguel, his parents, Enrique and Luisa, and Abuelita Elena for a festive gathering that honors the heritage of music and love that runs deep in the Rivera family. Personally, I can’t wait to see what unique storytelling will come on the second night when Miguel will reunite with his great-great grandparents, Hector and Mama Imelda and celebrate Día de los Muertos – Rivera family style. With traditional Mexican fare with a modern flare and the unique lineup of memorable songs from the film we were warned there may be some crying in our soup!

6) BUT WHAT ABOUT…

We learned that spaces such as the Hero Zone and the Wonderland and Never Land Theatres were returning but omitted were some of my favorites: the Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge and Nightingales piano bar. When we had a Q & A session there were a lot of attempts to indirectly ask if Hyperspace Lounge was returning. And, as with any big reveal, they skirted the question. So when we just flat out asked “What is taking the place of Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge?” we were given the classic “we can’t give away all our secrets.” Now I could be reading too much into that Treasure Box again…but there sure was a hint about something Haunted Mansion themed coming to the ship! This is the time where I am playing armchair Imagineer, could there be a Haunted Mansion themed space taking over Hyperspace Lounge? Of course, but as we learned in the early days of the Disney Wish, placing something that Disney fans are ravenous for in a small area that is more of an experience can become a challenge, so I would like to see a Haunted Mansion inspired piano bar. With Jungle Cruise and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea already filling other spaces that are easily accessible to guests, transforming something like Nightingales into a more open piano bar with Haunted Mansion touches would be an absolute must at the end of the night for a rousing round of Neil Diamond – Sweet Caroline. Don’t get me wrong I would absolutely love something Haunted Mansion themed on the scale of Hyperspace Lounge, just imagine what type of new pixie dust could fill that space, I just hope that whatever we get is something that all guests will be able to enjoy!

Sadly this adventure is over for now and with 838 days till the maiden voyage of the Disney Treasure looks like I will have plenty of time to study the Treasure Map and figure how many paces it is from Periscope Pub to Skipper Society!