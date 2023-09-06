New CNBC Article Further Details the Failed Transition from Iger to Chapek

The story of The Walt Disney Company leadership over the past few years continues to be one that is fascinating many people and CNBC has taken another deep dive into that story.

CNBC’s latest look at the transition from Bob Iger to Bob Chapek and back to Iger goes into great detail on a number of topics, including: The Scarlett Johansson controversy The ongoing legal battle with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Chapek’s leave and Iger’s return

While the article certainly puts Chapek’s time as CEO in a negative light, it does include the following statement from a spokesperson on behalf of the former CEO: “Bob is proud of the work he did in the course of his 30-year career at Disney, particularly during his nearly three-year run as CEO, steering the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic, and setting the course for business transformation as he and his team took the disruptive yet necessary steps for business revitalization and long-term growth.”

The article wraps up by speculating on Iger’s plans for the future of the company, going as far as to mention the rumored potential sale of the company, saying: “More than a dozen past and present Disney executives said privately they believe Iger’s desired end game is to stay as CEO for as long as possible and then sell the company to Apple — Iger’s ties to the tech giant date back to his close personal relationship with co-founder Steve Jobs.”

You can read the full CNBC article here