TV Review: FX Serves Up More Heart (and Football) in Season 2 of “Welcome to Wrexham”

I may not be much of a sports fan, but I sure do like people. That’s why I was hooked on the first season FX’s Welcome to Wrexham, a documentary series about a small town in Wales whose once-great football team was purchased by two American actors. Rejuvenating the entire town’s energy around the team, the acquisition not only helped improve the team but also put the town on a map. And thus, we arrive at a second season (renewed before the first even aired), premiering Tuesday, September 12th, at 10/9c on FX.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney aren’t the only stars in Wrexham anymore! Picking up after the success of last season (both for the team and for the show), Wrexham is now crawling with fans (of the team and show). Locals featured last season are now recognizable faces in the season premiere. But one face is more recognizable worldwide than any other – King Charles III. Ryan and Rob go through etiquette training in anticipation of the King’s visit while viewers get reunited with the heart and soul of the show – the players and the residents of Wrexham.

There are some stakes this season, as with the first. The Wrexham Football Club must get promoted within the English football league system this year. Otherwise, Rob and Ryan’s big investment in the team will have been a failure. And with injuries or challenges in the personal lives of players, they will have to literally leave their life off the field in order to achieve their goal.

Season 2 continues to showcase life in Wrexham, particularly as it relates to football. Of the season’s 15 episodes, one of them will shift its focus to the Wrexham AFC Women’s Team. While the game may be at the center of the show, its heart has always been, and continues to be, the people of Wrexham.

Balancing the humor of the dynamic stars behind the series, Welcome to Wrexham continues to be a winner in its second season. I don’t know what the future has in store for the team itself, but Wrexham will always have a special place in the hearts of viewers who give this series a chance.

Season 2 of Welcome to Wrexham premieres on Tuesday, September 12th, at 10/9c on FX. Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air. Catch up on the entire first season, also on Hulu.