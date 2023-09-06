“Women of Marvel” Podcast Returns with New Episodes Each Wednesday

On Wednesday, September 6, Marvel’s original podcast series Women of Marvel returns for the fall season with a brand-new format and a new host. New episodes will roll out weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

The weekly series is hosted by Marvel Publishing’s Executive Director for Digital Content Ellie Pyle, alongside Women of Marvel’s all-new host and accomplished author Preeti Chhibber.

Throughout the season, Ellie and Preeti are joined by guests for inspiring conversations that spotlight women characters and creators that have made a powerful and positive impact on the Marvel Universe.

In the newly updated format, each episode of the upcoming season is a deep dive into a specific character.

The hosts welcome industry experts including creators, actors, scientists, athletes, and professors, as they peel back the layers of various characters and showcase what truly makes the women of Marvel super.

The fall season features an impressive lineup of guests from a wide range of backgrounds and professions including: Various MCU talent Comic writers and editors Ann Nocenti, Rainbow Rowell, Marieke Nijkamp, Kelly Sue DeConnick, Rebecca Roanhorse and Alanna Smith Artist Jodi Nishijima Authors Nnedi Okorafor, Ashley Poston, Seanan McGuire, Valerie Steele Cosplayers and performers Raisa Cosplay, Dax Exclamation Point; Olympian Casey Kaufhold Professors Sibrina Collins, Katja Friedrich; clinical psychologist Orna Guralnik And so many more

Episode one kicks off with the first woman of the X-Men, Jean Grey.

There’s a lot going on in Jean’s head. She can communicate with others and move objects with her mind!

Throughout the episode, the Women of Marvel hosts and guests Indra Rojas, Dr. France Jackson, Nola Pfau, and X-Men: The Animated Series

writer Julia Lewald, examine how Jean tries, succeeds, and often fails to maintain her sanity with the universe on her shoulders. The 12-episode series is produced by Isabel Robertson, Zachary Goldberg, Ellie Pyle, and Preeti Chhibber.

Fans can listen to new episodes of Women of Marvel every Wednesday on Apple Podcasts Spotify