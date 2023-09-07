Top Months to Visit Disneyland

A trip to Disneyland is always an exciting ordeal, but there are many factors to consider when deciding the best time to visit that could make or break your trip. While there is no “perfect” time to visit Disneyland during the year, some months stand out as better choices than others.

The best months to visit Disneyland often include a mix of lower crowds and limited-time seasonal offerings. Below, will take you through our recommendations for the best months of the year to visit Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

January is one of the best times to visit Disneyland due to its low crowd levels outside of the 3-day weekend surrounding Martin Luther King Jr. day.

Those who want to experience the holiday season without battling the intense crowds can also catch the tail end of the celebration during the first week of January! If you’re wanting to experience the festivities of Christmas at Disneyland, the beginning of January is a good time to go. You can also catch the end of the Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure during this time, which features marketplaces of food and drink items from various cultures as well as entertainment and live music.

February is another slower month at Disneyland before spring break is in full swing, providing a nice mix of lower crowd levels (outside of Presidents Day weekend) and special events, like Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite last year and Valentine’s Day with special food offerings and decorations. The Lunar New Year Celebration at Disneyland starts in January and continues through February, so you can experience its festivities, character appearances, foods, and more during your visit as well.

Because both January and February are slower times of year, Disneyland will commonly do seasonal ride refurbishments during these months. Make sure to stay updated on Disneyland ride refurbishments if you are planning on enjoying a certain attraction during your visit!

April is a bit busier than January and February, but it offers plenty of great events and experiences like the California Adventure Food and Wine Festival at Disney California Adventure featuring marketplaces and culinary demonstrations, Easter offerings, and the Dapper Day Expo at the Disneyland Hotel.

Crowd levels will vary depending on which part of the month you visit, with higher crowd levels earlier in the month because of Spring Break. We recommend visiting on weekdays at the end of the month to avoid the height of the crowds.

August is one of the best times to visit Disneyland, and towards the middle of the month as kids start to return to school, crowds will die down a bit. You can enjoy the longer summer operating hours during the first part of the month while there are higher crowd levels, but operating hours may be slightly reduced during the second half of the month when crowds calm down.

The weather can get quite hot in August, so pack accordingly and make the most of the morning hours while it is still cooler. If you want to visit Disneyland in the summer, this is the best time to go!

September is a great month to visit if you’d like to enjoy the Halloween celebration at Disneyland without the intense crowds that you’ll see in October.

The Halloween season and Oogie Boogie Bash parties start early September, so you’ll be able to enjoy the decorations, ride overlays, themed foods, and more that comes with the celebration. If you visit during this time and aren’t attending Oogie Boogie Bash, make sure to get a Park Hopper ticket or plan accordingly when Disney California Adventure closes early on party nights. We recommend visiting in early September, as crowds pick up as the month goes on.

November is a good time to visit if you want to experience the holidays at Disneyland, which starts the first week of the month, while avoiding the peak crowds of December. You can experience Christmas at Disneyland, the Disneyland Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure, and more. Be sure to avoid Veterans Day weekend and Thanksgiving weekend, as crowds will spike during this time.

When planning your trip to Disneyland, you can see which experiences appeal to you and plan to dodge the worst of the crowds. There are still ways to take advantage of seasonal offerings and celebrate the holidays at Disneyland if you visit during these best months of the year! You can read our full guide to the best months and specific dates to visit Disneyland for more information while planning your vacation.

