Disneyland Hotel: Full Details Revealed at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris have unveiled all the details of the newly refurbished Disneyland Hotel in a digital conference this morning.

The 5-Star property, which sits above the entrance of Disneyland Park, has been closed since 2021 – throughout the resort’s entire 30th Anniversary celebrations and Disney’s 100th celebrations. Slated to finally reopen January 25th 2024, the Disneyland Hotel is set to wow guests with a dazzling “Royal Transformation” – promising an infusion of even more Disney franchises with a renewed and immersive experience, being the first Disney Hotel to take guests on a majestic journey celebrating Disney Royalty.

Rooms have been entirely rethemed to various animated classics, such as Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty alongside more recent additions like Tangled and Frozen.

Aside from the rooms, all hotel areas have been entirely redesigned to match the property’s new enhanced royal theme. New costumes were also recently revealed for Cast Members of the hotel, created by Karine Soares. More details were given at last week’s Destination D23 in Florida, showcasing “The Royal Banquet” (formerly “Inventions”) and current lobby construction work.

Hotel Grand Reopening on January 25th 2024

Lobby will feature a glass chandelier, with an image of Sleeping Beauty Castle inside. This crystal fixture will stretch along the ceiling of the lobby and over the grand staircase.

Guests will be welcomed into the lobby by Royal Greeters.

Exclusive “La Troupe Royale” show duo will immerse guests with royal experiences in the lobby, including interactions with Disney characters.

Second Restaurant named “La Table De Lumiére”, inspired by the ballroom from Beauty and the Beast . This restaurant will offer French fine dining, including a special celebration dessert inspired by Belle’s rose – alongside interactions with Royal Disney couples.

. This restaurant will offer French fine dining, including a special celebration dessert inspired by Belle’s rose – alongside interactions with Royal Disney couples. “The Royal Banquet” Restaurant will be open to all guests during the lunch period, and include character dining with Mickey, Minnie and friends.

“Fleur De Lys” Bar will host guests, alongside exclusive lounges “Castle Club” and “Deluxe Lounge” for guests staying in those respective room types.

With 487 bedrooms and suites, the reimagined rooms will offer 3 room types – Superior, Deluxe and Suites.

Superior Rooms themed to Snow White, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Princess and the Frog, Tangled, Frozen, Moana, and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Superior Rooms feature a magic mirror that transforms into an Ultra HD TV.

Deluxe Rooms include access to dedicated check-in, concierge services and access to Deluxe Lounge.

“Castle Club” Suites include amenities such as access to private check-in, private elevators, magical bedtime ritual experience, walk in closets, spacious spa bathtubs and private “Castle Club” Lounge which includes character interactions.

The largest of these suites – The Royal Frozen Suite – is the largest and most exclusive, spanning 1,206 square meters with a balcony that overlooks Main Street U.S.A.

Younger guests can enjoy “The Royal Kids Club” – a magical library that lets them explore using augmented reality.

Reimagined former “Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique” experience will return as “My Royal Dream”

Nursery service will be available by certified Cast Members for up to 2 hours.

Exclusive merchandise will be available at the renamed “Royal Collection Boutique” store.

Exclusive character encounter will be available for booking, similar to the Superhero Station at Hotel New York – The Art Of Marvel

New health and wellness experiences, including “Crystal Pool and Health Club” and “Disneyland Hotel Spa By Clarins”

Dedicated scents created for the property, include a day and night version.