Obi-Wan and Darth Vader (Showdown) Figures Join Hasbro’s Star Wars The Vintage Collection

Hasbro’s Star Wars The Vintage Collection is turning to the Obi-Wan Kenobi series for inspiration with two incredible new figures of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader from their epic duel.

Now that Star Wars fans have had time to process the climatic duel of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+, Hasbro is giving the legendary characters new action figures in their Vintage Collection line.

Recreate the decisive battle between former master and padawan and friends with this amazing 2-pack that includes Obi-Wan, Darth Vader, and 5 accessories including Lightsabers and Vader’s battle-damaged helmet!

The 3 ¾-inch scales toys present the beloved characters in a unique throwback style reminiscent of the Kenner toys from the 1970s and 1980s. They feature premium design and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Obi-Wan and Darth Vader (Showdown) figures will be available for pre-order starting September 14 through Amazon and other fan channel retailers. The set sells for $39.99.

On a desolate, rocky planet, Obi-Wan Kenobi confronts his past in a decisive battle against his former Padawan and friend Anakin Skywalker—now known only as Darth Vader.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION OBI-WAN KENOBI (SHOWDOWN) AND DARTH VADER (SHOWDOWN) 2-PACK

Includes 2 figures and 5 accessories including Obi-Wan’s Lightsaber and Darth Vader’s battle-damaged helmet.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $39.99

Available: Available for pre-order 9/14 at 1pm ET at Amazon and additional fan channel retailers.

