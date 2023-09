Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 169: Far, Far Away with Caitlin Beards

Date: September 21st, 2023 (recorded September 20th)

“Who’s the Bossk?” welcomes first-time guest Caitlin Beards (a participant in the 2023 Her Universe Fashion Show at San Diego Comic-Con International) for a discussion of the sixth episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney+. Plus, this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

