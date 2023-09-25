Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 170: The 7th Voyage of Sinbad with David Murto

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 170: The 7th Voyage of Sinbad with David Murto
Date: September 25th, 2023 (recorded September 17th)

Topics

“Mike and David Movie Club” continues as recurring guest David Murto returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” to discuss the 1958 film The 7th Voyage of Sinbad, featuring stop-motion creature effects by Ray Harryhausen. This was the movie cited most as inspiring and influencing the visual-effects wizards at Lucasfilm’s Industrial Light & Magic in the Disney+ documentary series Light & Magic.

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
