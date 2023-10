Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 173: Thrawn in the USA with Christian Brennan

Date: October 13th, 2023 (recorded October 12th)

Returning guest Christian Brennan joins host Mike Celestino for a deep-dive discussion of Grand Admiral Thrawn’s first-ever live-action depiction in the just-concluded Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka. Plus, this week’s Star Wars headlines and more.

