Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 174: A Disturbance In the Force with Jeremy Coon and Steve Kozak

Date: November 17th, 2023 (interview recorded November 8th, wraparounds recorded November 16th)

Listen

Topics

A Disturbance In the Force directors Jeremy Coon and Steve Kozak join “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of their feature-length documentary about the Star Wars Holiday Special. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines, two surprise celebrity cameo appearances, and more!

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify