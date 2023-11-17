Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 174: A Disturbance In the Force with Jeremy Coon and Steve Kozak

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 174: A Disturbance In the Force with Jeremy Coon and Steve Kozak
Date: November 17th, 2023 (interview recorded November 8th, wraparounds recorded November 16th)

A Disturbance In the Force directors Jeremy Coon and Steve Kozak join “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of their feature-length documentary about the Star Wars Holiday Special. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines, two surprise celebrity cameo appearances, and more!

Who's the Bossk?
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
