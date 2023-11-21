CHOC Announces Carousel of Possible Dreams Fundraising Event

CHOC’s Carousel of Possible Dreams event will be taking place on December 3rd, raising funds for the Thompson Autism and Neurodevelopment Center at CHOC.
What’s Happening:
- On Sunday, December 3rd from 8am to 10am, the Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) will be holding a dizzying fundraising event at the South Coast Plaza.
- Individuals will be spinning around on the South Coast Plaza Carousel (redubbed the Carousel of Possible Dreams) 50 times as a chance to raise funds and awareness for the Thompson Autism and Neurodevelopment Center at CHOC.
- The Thompson Autism and Neurodevelopment Center at CHOC is a multidisciplinary clinic dedicated to offering diagnostic evaluations, behavioral consultations, therapy, and medical management for children and families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).
- The event is open to anyone who signs up to fundraise at CHOC2023.funraise.org and the greater public. (CHOC’s goal for the event is $20,000)
- Be sure to head to the event website for more information.