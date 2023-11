Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 175: The Eye of Darkness with George Mann

Date: November 22nd, 2023 (recorded November 21st)

Author George Mann returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” to discuss his new novel Star Wars: The High Republic – The Eye of Darkness and his other recent Lucasfilm Publishing contributions. Plus, one very big Star Wars headline and more!

