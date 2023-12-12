Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 176: The Muppets and Star Wars with Matthew Margeson, Jeff DePaoli, and Bill Gowsell (Season 4 Finale)

Date: December 12th, 2023 (recorded December 7th, interview recorded December 4th, headlines recorded December 11th)

Listen

Topics

In the fourth season finale of “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino is joined by returning guests Jeff DePaoli and Bill Gowsell to discuss the frequent overlap between the Muppets and Star Wars franchises. Plus, composer Matthew Margeson stops by to talk about his Children’s and Family Emmy Awards nomination for Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, this week’s headlines, and more!

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify