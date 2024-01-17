Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 177: 2024 Star Wars Preview with Rebekah Moseley

Date: January 17th, 2023 (recorded January 16th)

In the fifth season premiere of “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino is joined by Laughing Place co-founder Rebekah Moseley to discuss the year ahead in Star Wars, including offerings from the worlds of TV, video games, and publishing. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines, the debut of the 5 Star Wars Questions Level 5, and more!

