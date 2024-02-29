Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 179: Omega & Crosshair’s Bogus Journey with Mike Mack

Date: February 29th, 2024

Laughing Place reporter and “Zzzax of Life” Marvel podcast cohost Mike Mack returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” to discuss the fourth episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch season three, entitled “A Different Approach,” with host Mike Celestino. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

