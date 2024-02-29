Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 179: Omega & Crosshair’s Bogus Journey with Mike Mack

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 179: Omega & Crosshair’s Bogus Journey with Mike Mack
Date: February 29th, 2023 (recorded February 29th)

Laughing Place reporter and “Zzzax of Life” Marvel podcast cohost Mike Mack returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” to discuss the fourth episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch season three, entitled “A Different Approach,” with host Mike Celestino. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

Who's the Bossk?
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
