Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 180: Little Shop of Horrors / Death at a Funeral with David Murto

Date: March 4th, 2023 (recorded March 3rd)

It’s the eighth installment of the regular “Who’s the Bossk?” every-ten-episodes tradition “Mike and David Movie Club,” and this time recurring guest David Murto and host Mike Celestino are discussing a double feature of fantastic Frank Oz-directed comedies: the beloved 1986 cult classic musical Little Shop of Horrors and the 2007 original British-cast version of Death at a Funeral. Plus we bid farewell to the voice of Salacious B. Crumb and more…

