Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 180: Little Shop of Horrors / Death at a Funeral with David Murto

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 180: Little Shop of Horrors / Death at a Funeral with David Murto
Date: March 4th, 2023 (recorded March 3rd)

Topics

It’s the eighth installment of the regular “Who’s the Bossk?” every-ten-episodes tradition “Mike and David Movie Club,” and this time recurring guest David Murto and host Mike Celestino are discussing a double feature of fantastic Frank Oz-directed comedies: the beloved 1986 cult classic musical Little Shop of Horrors and the 2007 original British-cast version of Death at a Funeral. Plus we bid farewell to the voice of Salacious B. Crumb and more…

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
