Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 181: Snow-Wyrms Are No Sandworms with Luke Manning

Date: March 4th, 2023 (recorded March 3rd)

Topics

Fellow Laughing Place contributor Luke Manning returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” for a discussion of the fifth episode of the third and final season of Lucasfilm’s animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, entitled “The Return,” on Disney+. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines, Mike tells the story of how he met Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni at Disneyland, and more!

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
