Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 181: Snow-Wyrms Are No Sandworms with Luke Manning

Date: March 4th, 2023 (recorded March 3rd)

Fellow Laughing Place contributor Luke Manning returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” for a discussion of the fifth episode of the third and final season of Lucasfilm’s animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, entitled “The Return,” on Disney+. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines, Mike tells the story of how he met Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni at Disneyland, and more!

