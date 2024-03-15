Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 182: The Clone of Interest with Cole Geryak

Date: March 15th, 2023 (recorded March 14th)

Fellow Laughing Place contributor Cole Geryak returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” for a discussion of the two-part sixth and seventh episodes of the third and final season of Lucasfilm’s animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, entitled “Infiltration” and “Extraction,” on Disney+. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

