Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 182: The Clone of Interest with Cole Geryak

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 182: The Clone of Interest with Cole Geryak
Date: March 15th, 2023 (recorded March 14th)

Listen

Topics

Fellow Laughing Place contributor Cole Geryak returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” for a discussion of the two-part sixth and seventh episodes of the third and final season of Lucasfilm’s animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, entitled “Infiltration” and “Extraction,” on Disney+. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify

Who's the Bossk?
Who's the Bossk?
LaughingPlace.com

A Star Wars podcast from LaughingPlace.com

Google PodcastsAndroidby EmailRSS

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino