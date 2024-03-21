Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 183: Fennec’s Bayou Adventure with Caitlin Beards

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 183: Fennec’s Bayou Adventure with Caitlin Beards
Date: March 21st, 2023 (recorded March 21st)

Listen

Topics

Returning guest (and extremely talented cosplayer) Caitlin Beards joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the eighth episode of the third and final season of Lucasfilm’s animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, entitled “Bad Territory,” on Disney+. Plus we react to the trailer for The Acolyte, this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify

Who's the Bossk?
Who's the Bossk?
LaughingPlace.com

A Star Wars podcast from LaughingPlace.com

Google PodcastsAndroidby EmailRSS

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino