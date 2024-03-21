Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 183: Fennec’s Bayou Adventure with Caitlin Beards
Date: March 21st, 2023 (recorded March 21st)
Returning guest (and extremely talented cosplayer) Caitlin Beards joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the eighth episode of the third and final season of Lucasfilm’s animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, entitled “Bad Territory,” on Disney+. Plus we react to the trailer for The Acolyte, this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!
