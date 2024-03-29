Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 184: You M-Count On Me with Candace Kaw and Fraggles

Date: March 29th, 2023 (recorded March 28th, interviews recorded March 20th)

Returning guest Candace Kaw from the Geeky Waffle Network and “Space Waffles” podcast joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the ninth episode of the third and final season of Lucasfilm’s animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, entitled “The Harbinger,” on Disney+. Plus Mike talks with the executive producers of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (and even a couple Fraggles themselves) about the second season of the Apple TV+ series, this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!

