Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 185: My Sweet Pabu with Richard Woloski and Priya Muthu

Date: April 4th, 2024 (recorded April 4th, interview recorded March 30th)

Listen

Topics

Returning guest Richard Woloski from “Skywalking Through Neverland” joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the 10th and 11th episodes of the third and final season of Lucasfilm’s animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, entitled “Identity Crisis” and “Point of No Return,” on Disney+. Plus Mike talks with Hasbro’s Star Wars Associate Brand Manager Priya Muthu at WonderCon 2024, we reach to the Star Wars: Tales of the Empire announcement and trailer, more of this week’s Star Wars headlines, and other stuff too!

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify