Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 186: Rampart of Your World with Tom Fitzgerald, Bill Gowsell, Matt Martin, and Michael Serna

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 186: Rampart of Your World with Tom Fitzgerald, Bill Gowsell, Matt Martin, and Michael Serna
Date: April 12th, 2024 (recorded April 11th, interviews recorded April 5th)

Listen

Topics

Returning guest (and fellow Laughing Place contributor) Bill Gowsell joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the 12th episode of the third and final season of Lucasfilm’s animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, entitled “Juggernaut,” on Disney+. Plus, Mike talks with Walt Disney Imagineers Tom Fitzgerald, Michael Serna, and Lucasfilm’s Matt Martin all about Star Wars: Season of the Force at Disneyland, this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify

Who's the Bossk?
Who's the Bossk?
LaughingPlace.com

A Star Wars podcast from LaughingPlace.com

Google PodcastsAndroidby EmailRSS

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino