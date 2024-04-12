Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 186: Rampart of Your World with Tom Fitzgerald, Bill Gowsell, Matt Martin, and Michael Serna

Date: April 12th, 2024 (recorded April 11th, interviews recorded April 5th)

Returning guest (and fellow Laughing Place contributor) Bill Gowsell joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the 12th episode of the third and final season of Lucasfilm’s animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, entitled “Juggernaut,” on Disney+. Plus, Mike talks with Walt Disney Imagineers Tom Fitzgerald, Michael Serna, and Lucasfilm’s Matt Martin all about Star Wars: Season of the Force at Disneyland, this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!

