Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 190: Battle Beyond the Stars / Space Raiders with David Murto

Date: May the 4th, 2024 (recorded April 28th)

May the 4th Be With You! It’s time for “Mike and David Movie Club” #9 on “Who’s the Bossk?” and this time around Mike has chosen a double feature of two early-80s low-budget Star Wars ripoff movies from B-movie mogul Roger Corman, entitled Battle Beyond the Stars and Space Raiders. Plus Mike answers the fifth and final round of “5 Star Wars Questions” and more!

