Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 191: Season of the Force with Mr. Daps

Date: May 7th, 2024 (recorded May 6th)

First-time guest (and fellow theme park journalist/enthusiast) Mr. Daps joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of this year’s Season of the Force offerings at Disneyland Resort, plus the Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite and May the 4th 2024 celebrations at the Happiest Place On Earth. We also cover the many headlines coming out of Star Wars Day this past weekend and more!

