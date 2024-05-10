Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 192: Tales of the Empire with Tricia Barr

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 192: Tales of the Empire with Tricia Barr
Date: May 10th, 2024 (recorded May 9th)

Topics

Returning guest Tricia Barr from FANgirl Blog and Fangirls Going Rogue joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of Lucasfilm’s new series of animated shorts Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, which was released on May the 4th via Disney+. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

