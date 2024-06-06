Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 193: The Acolyte with Nick Tierce

Who's the Bossk? – Episode 193: The Acolyte with Nick Tierce
Date: June 6th, 2024

Topics

Returning guest Nick Tierce joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the first two episodes of Lucasfilm’s new live-action Disney+ series The Acolyte. Plus, we hear thoughts from Nick on the subjects of Galactic Starcruiser, the progress and current state of Galaxy’s Edge, this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!

Who's the Bossk?
Who's the Bossk?
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
