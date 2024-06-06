Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 193: The Acolyte with Nick Tierce

Date: June 6th, 2024 (recorded June 6th)

Listen

Topics

Returning guest Nick Tierce joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the first two episodes of Lucasfilm’s new live-action Disney+ series The Acolyte. Plus, we hear thoughts from Nick on the subjects of Galactic Starcruiser, the progress and current state of Galaxy’s Edge, this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify