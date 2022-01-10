“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” Trailer Gives First Look at the Long-Awaited Film

A special look at The Bob’s Burgers Movie was released tonight during ESPN’s coverage of the College Football National Championship game.
- The first trailer for the long-awaited The Bob’s Burgers Movie debuted tonight, featuring all of your favorited characters from the hit animated series.
- The trailer doesn’t give much in the way of the plot of the film, but features plenty of the signature nonsense for which the show has become known.
- After being delayed multiple times, The Bob’s Burgers Movie is finally set to hit theaters on May 27th.
- You can check out the new trailer below:
About The Bob’s Burgers Movie:
- Inspired by the hit 20th Television Animation series, the project was first announced in 2017 and fans have been eagerly awaiting the release.
- The film missed its original theatrical release of July 17th, 2020, not only due to the fact that most movie theaters were closed but also because the global pandemic halted the production of the animation.
- The Bob’s Burgers Movie also missed its April 9th, 2021 date, which was pulled from the schedule.
- The film is now slated to hit theaters on May 27th.
- In the meantime, season 12 kicked off back in September on FOX.