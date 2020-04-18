Daily Disney Drop: April 19,2020

While COVID-19 continues to impact all of us, many parts of Disney are continuing to release new content, hosting live-streams, and entertaining us through various means. Here is our Daily Disney Drop for April 19th, 2020

12:01am PT: Just Roll With It – Season 1 becomes available on Disney+

12:35pm ET/PT: The Jungle Book (2016) on Freeform

6pm PT: The Last Dance – Episodes 1 and 2.

ESPN broadcast contains strong adult language while ESPN 2 has episodes edited for language

6pm PT: FX on Hulu Watch Party: American Horror Story – “Murder House Episode 1”

6pm PT: Secrets of the Zoo: “Big Bear Theory” on Nat Geo WILD

The zoo’s beloved sloth finds its mate; an armadillo gets its groove back; and a herd of donkeys is wrangled into the barn for its annual check-up

7pm PT: Secrets of the Zoo – Down Under: Baby Bongo on Nat Geo WILD

A behind-the scenes look at what it takes to run the Taronga Zoo Sydney, Australia’s largest zoo, located on the shores of Sydney Harbour.

8pm ET/PT: American Idol – This Is Me Part 2 on ABC.

While preparing for the results of America’s first vote, American Idol delves deeper into the lives of the remaining Top 21 contestants, sharing incredible, unseen performances and moments while rediscovering previous fan favorites. Don’t miss the chance to learn more about the Top 21 and find out if America voted Grace Leer or Lauren Mascitti through to the Top 20 with a special results reveal by host Ryan Seacrest

8pm ET/PT: Just Roll With It – “Grandma & Grandpa Sittin’ In a Tree” on Disney Channel

Byron is excited that his mother is coming to stay with their family for a few days, but things turn ugly when Nana Blatt and Grandpa Bennett meet and immediately start to argue!

8:23pm ET/PT: Raven’s Home – “The Story So-fa” on Disney Channel.

When Nia and Levi surprise their moms with a new couch and donate the old one, Raven and Chelsea reveal that they stored Chelsea's settlement money in the cushions!

9pm ET/PT: Marvel’s Spider-Man: “Web of Venom” on Disney XD

Spider-Man and Max Modell experiment on a sample of the Venom symbiote so they can advance the medical industry, but the symbiote escapes and discharges a weapon of unknown purpose.

9pm ET/PT: Wicked Tuna: “Bluefin Shutdown” on National Geographic