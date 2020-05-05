Daily Disney Drop: May 6, 2020

Lots going on from National Geographic today. In addition there is a full night of new ABC episodes. This is your Daily Disney Drop for May 6, 2020

12:01am PT: Mrs. America: “Jill” becomes available on Hulu.

With a pro-ERA Republican in the White House, Phyllis protests her own party, which puts her in conflict with Republican Feminist leader, Jill Ruckelshaus.

8:00am PT: Tour a Conservation Station with Andy Whitworth on National Geographic Education YouTube.

Explorer Andy Whitworth uses camera traps in the rainforest canopy to monitor and detect rare and elusive wildlife. Join Andy and team for a tour of a field research and conservation station in the Osa Peninsula of southern Costa Rica.

9:00am PT: The Future of Fit with Personal Trainer & Nutrition Coach Brianna Bernard on the Good Morning America Instagram.

10:00am PT: National Geographic Live with wildlife filmmaker Bertie Gregory on Facebook.

10:00am PT: Why Plants Matter with Maria Fadiman on National Geographic Education YouTube.

Maria Fadiman is an ethnobotanist who studies the relationships between plants and people. She’s explored this relationship in the Amazon jungle, Mexico, Zimbabwe, Tibet, the Philippines, and more – and she wants to share what she’s learned! Join Maria to learn how you can share the story of plants in your community.

12:30pm PT: Storytelling Behind the Headlines with Tomas Ayuso on National Geographic Education YouTube.

Tomas Ayuso is a Honduran documentary photojournalist and writer who focuses on Latin American conflict as it relates to drug war, forced displacement, and urban dispossession. Join him to learn about telling the stories of the real people behind the newspaper headlines; they might not be what you expect.

1:00pm PT: Marvel’s Let’s Play: Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 on Marvel’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

5:30pm PT: Happily Ever After Hours with Author Marcy Carriker Smothers at the Walt Disney Family Museum

8:00pm ET/PT: The Goldbergs: “The Fake-Up” on ABC

Adam and Brea’s relationship is going well until Beverly’s over-involvement causes them to fake a breakup. Meanwhile, Lainey is back in Jenkintown which throws Barry for a loop regarding his blossoming relationship with Ren

8:30pm ET/PT: Single Parents: “Look, This is Obviously a Sexy Situation” on ABC

Angie attempts to help Poppy through her situation with Douglas, only to be confronted by the fact that she might have feelings for Derek again. Meanwhile, Will distracts himself from thinking about Angie by smothering Douglas with a little too much love and support, causing him to look for comfort in the last place he expected to find it

9:00pm ET/PT: Motherland-Fort Salem: “Citydrop” on Freeform

The witches’ training culminates at City Drop, their final training exercise. Devastating secrets come to light, splintering the unit and forcing Tally to question her blind trust. A looming Spree threat changes the course of the cadets’ lives.

9:00pm ET/PT: American Housewife: “Vacation!” on ABC

After Anna-Kat’s big win with The Wildflower Girls, the Ottos head to California for an all-expenses paid family vacation. But when her birthday coincides with their trip, Katie is determined to have a relaxing kid-free day, one where she and Greg are free to do whatever they want. Meanwhile, Taylor loses all her money on Hollywood Boulevard and Anna-Kat is forced into busking to get them out of trouble; and after crashing their trip, Cooper (Logan Pepper) surprises Katie by making her birthday wish come true.

9:30pm ET/PT: Single Parents: “A Night of Delicate Frenching” on ABC

With Graham and Sophie away at Lance Bass Space Camp, Angie decides to spend the summer in Barstow with Derek, leaving Will plotting a way to stop her. Meanwhile, Rory and the twins attempt to make Poppy and Douglas jealous with the goal of getting them back together

10:00pm ET/PT: Shark Tank Episode 1114 on ABC

A mother and daughter from Houston, Texas, demonstrate their portable gadget designed as a solution to safely and quickly get children in and out of a car. A tech-savvy trio from San Francisco, California, pitches their lower-cost computer for kids to make technology accessible to more people. Another entrepreneur from San Francisco tries to sell the Sharks on a data-driven approach to personalized skincare with her product line. A computer scientist and engineer from Columbia, South Carolina, shares a device created to bring a robot revolution to children’s education