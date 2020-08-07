Extinct Attractions – Primeval Whirl

by | Aug 7, 2020 8:06 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Welcome to Extinct Attractions. This week, we’ll be taking a look at one of the most recent official closures at Walt Disney World, one where the attraction hadn’t been open in over a year.

The parks at Walt Disney World all have been open for nearly a month at this point, and it appears to have not led to any outbreaks in the area. It’s great to hear that the safety measures that have been put into place are effective at stopping the spread of COVID-19 in those areas.

Though we have luckily avoided any human casualties at Walt Disney World due to COVID-19, we have lost a few attractions due to cost-cutting, with today’s attraction being one of those losses.

Via Theme Park Tourist

When Disney’s Animal Kingdom first opened, there was no Chester and Hester’s Dino-Rama in DinoLand USA. As I haved detailed in the past, the initial plan was for an attraction called The Excavator to take up the land where Dino-Rama is today. The attraction was a great fit for the land, but unfortunately cost overruns led to what we got in the space today.

Via Disney Dining

Opening on March 31, 2002, Chester and Hester’s Dino-Rama is a fun idea in concept. Chester and Hester had a gas station in the area when the Dino Institute set up shop in the area. The entrepreneurs noticed people’s newfound interest in dinosaurs when they visited the gas station, so they set up their own “dino institute” complete with carnival games and fair rides.

The “headliner” attraction of the Dino-Rama was Primeval Whirl, an attraction that let guests jump back to the time of dinosaurs and escape from the meteor shower that took out the dinosaurs. If that sounds familiar, it may be because it’s the exact same plot as the neighboring attraction, Dinosaur, only conceived as a wild mouse roller coaster version of the attraction. I’ve got to hand it to the Imagineers, it’s actually a pretty brilliant idea to spoof their own attraction within  the same land.

Via Easy WDW

Outside of the creativity in theming, the manufacturers, Riverchon Industries, along with the designers at Imagineering, chose to make two identical coasters as opposed to mirror images. There are two sides to Primeval Whirl, with each facing the opposite direction. Generally, you would see them mirror each other like Space Mountain, but making them identical in this case just makes everything seem a little more chaotic, which is what they were going for, I’m sure.

By the way that I’ve written about Primeval Whirl throughout this article, you would think it was one of my favorite attractions, but I actually rarely rode it for one major reason, motion sickness. I can handle a wild mouse coaster, though I may not love it, but when you add spinning to it, you’ve got to count me out. My stomach just can’t handle it.

Even though I thought the theming of Primeval Whirl was fun, it was better in small doses because the entire Dino-Rama as a whole comes off as a bit tacky. It simply feels like a land centered around dinosaurs, some of the coolest animals ever, should have a bit more gravitas. With the end of Primeval Whirl, I’m sure that Dino-Rama will be revamped for something new sooner rather than later.

It’s honestly amazing that Primeval Whirl lasted as long as it did as there were a few incidents that resulted in cast member deaths related to the attraction in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Luckily, they were able to make the entire experience safer for everyone involved after that, with the ride unofficially closing June 17, 2019. At that point in time, it was announced that the attraction would be running seasonally after some refurbishments, but when the park reopened in July, Disney officially announced that the attraction would be closing for good.

Well, that’s all for today, but here’s what you can look forward to in a couple of weeks.

  1. This attraction replaced the Murder, She Wrote Mystery Theatre.
  2. This attraction was based on two television shows combined into one animated movie.
  3. This attraction took place during ancient times.

Via Reddit

Thanks for reading and have a magical day!

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed