Extinct Attractions – Chicken Run Maze, The Mummy Returns: Chamber of Doom, and Universal’s House of Horrors

by | Feb 18, 2021 10:46 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Welcome to Extinct Attractions. Today, we’ll be going on a winding journey through Universal Studios Hollywood’s past.

This past Tuesday, the Star Wars Trading Post opened at Downtown Disney, taking over for the former Rainforest Cafe and injecting some Star Wars into the shopping and dining center. The restaurant had long been scheduled for closure, and normally I’m not a huge fan of forcing in more IP, but the overhaul seems pretty impressively done, with a lot of fun details thrown in as well as some very cool looking merch.

Today, we are going to take a look at another restaurant in the Southern California theme park landscape, though what the dining space transformed into is pretty radically different than the store in Downtown Disney.

Via CNet 

Our story begins in 2000 with the release of Dreamworks’ first stop-motion film, Chicken Run. Inspired by The Great Escape, the film debuted on June 21, 2000 and quickly became a success. Though it never topped the box office, the film went on to become the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all-time, a record that it still holds to this day. At the time though, Universal had no inkling of the success of the film, but they had the theme park rights (which kind of baffles me since they did not have a partnership with Dreamworks at that point).

Via The Studio Tour 

On June 10, 2000, almost two weeks before the movie was released, the Chicken Run Maze opened on the former spot of the Marvel Mania restaurant. At the time, Universal was phasing out their Marvel characters in the Hollywood park, so the transition out of the restaurant made a lot of sense (though the irony of a chicken restaurant inspired by Chicken Run would have been pretty brilliant).

Via The Studio Tour 

The Chicken Run Maze was filled with models and figures from the film all throughout the “maze.” I put it in quotes because there was only one path through the experience, but there were still a lot of cool sights to catch along the way. Unfortunately, a video of it does not exist, but I do actually have one surprisingly vivid memory from it.

At one point, guests were given the option to crawl through a tunnel, just like the chickens in the film. For some reason, I remember loving the chance to crawl around in a theme park as a rambunctious 3 year old at the time. I should also preface this by saying I have almost no memories of life before I was five, but for some reason this attraction always stuck out to me.

The Chicken Run maze had a short life at the park, closing in November 2000 to be used for the Grinchmas ceremonies. It was a brief life, but a very important one as the maze concept then took over and has been used as the model for that space ever since.

Via Movies Anywhere 

The next year saw another experience similar to the Chicken Run Maze open up in the same spot, with the new attraction known as The Mummy Returns: Chamber of Doom. Opening in May 2001, alongside the highly anticipated sequel, the attraction followed the same pattern as its predecessor in that it included some props from the film, though these ones primarily remained in the queue.

This attraction was interesting because it served as true middle ground between the previous attraction and what would come in the future. The sets that guests walked through became a bit more elaborate, and there were even some animatronics thrown in.

However, the one big thing missing from the attraction was scareactors. That worked fine for me, as someone with a huge fear of mummies, but as an attraction in itself, I think the experience would have benefited a lot from having a few people scattered throughout to really creep guests out even more.

Even with the lack of actors, the maze still managed to stick around until January of 2004, a solid run considering it had been nearly three years since The Mummy Returns had been released. It closed for another maze, this one being Van Helsing: Fortress Dracula, the first of these mazes to include actors throughout. That attraction closed in November 2006 to make way for the longest tenant of the space, Universal’s House of Horrors.

Via YouTube 

Opening in March of 2007, the newest house paid tribute to one of Universal’s biggest assets, the classic movie monsters. This maze was awesome because it was a bit less scary than the typical faire that Universal creates for Halloween Horror Nights, so it appealed to a few more people. Plus, the classic monsters are always just so cool to see that it made for a fun time jumping from Chucky to Norman Bates to the Wolfman.

To make it even cooler, they would up the ante every year for Horror Nights, adding in more scareactors and giving it slight retheme, such as Monsters Redux, where everything was set to some groovy music.

Overall, I really liked House of Horrors. It was the first of these mazes that I really remembered the whole shebang of and came at a pivotal moment in my life when I discovered that I really like scary things. It may not have had a lot of universal appeal, basically turning away any family with young kids, but I couldn’t get enough of it.

Eventually, Father Time came a calling with the attraction closing September 1, 2014 to make way for The Walking Dead Attraction. Though it made sense, with The Walking Dead being a HHN stable for years and the show being one of the biggest on TV, it was still a sad day to see an attraction based on Universal lore go for the newest fad.

Via Disney Wiki

As always, don’t forget to check out my interactive maps of the Disney Parks throughout the years where you can watch or learn more about all the attractions from the domestic parks and the Japanese parks, with the Parisian park recently added.

Thanks for reading and have a magical day!

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed